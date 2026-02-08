Vicinia Introduces Vicinia Spaces, Bringing Space, Asset Management and Occupancy into a Single Digital Twin

A visual metaphor for how digital twin insights help organizations understand space utilization, resource allocation, and movement patterns across shared environments.

A cross-industry platform for seamless inventory, booking, navigation, check-ins, and advanced reporting.

Organizations struggle when inventory, booking, and utilization live in silos. Vicinia Spaces unifies them into a living system teams can manage with intelligence and confidence.” — Dr. Farshad Lahouti, CEO of Vicinia

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vicinia, the digital twin company for schools, campuses, and organizations, introduces Vicinia Spaces — a unified platform that enables organizations to maintain an accurate inventory of all spaces and bookable assets, streamline reservations, support real-time navigation and check-ins, and connect seamlessly to existing workplace or campus systems through open APIs.Built on Vicinia’s advanced Digital Twin architecture, Vicinia Spaces brings together space management, booking, user engagement, utilization intelligence, billing, and administrative oversight — capabilities that have traditionally been spread across multiple disconnected systems — into one cohesive platform.A Unified Source of Truth for Spaces & AssetsVicinia Spaces provides a complete, real-time inventory of both spaces and assets, including:• Spaces: classrooms, labs, offices, meeting rooms, studios, maker rooms, desks, and shared amenities• Bookable assets: AV equipment, carts, tools, mobility devices, projectors, specialty machines, as well as medical and safety assets such as defibrillators (AEDs), emergency kits, and fire extinguishersEach resource is mapped inside the Digital Twin with rich metadata, location context, and availability rules, giving organizations a reliable, centralized source of truth.Modern User Experience: Booking, Check-In & ChangesVicinia Spaces offers a simple, intuitive, and mobile-friendly experience for staff, faculty, students, employees, and visitors. Users can:• Browse available rooms, desks, and assets• Submit, modify, or cancel bookings• Check in or out via mobile device or kiosk• Receive guided navigation to assigned spaces• View real-time availability updates and alertsInteractive maps visually show where rooms and assets are located, how to get there, and what is nearby.Comprehensive Admin DashboardAdministrators gain access to a centralized dashboard that delivers operational visibility across every building and asset, including:• Live space overview: real-time bookings, occupancy, and availability• Resource management tools: metadata editing, policy updates, and approval workflows• Utilization analytics: heatmaps, peak usage periods, and department-level insights• Booking rules and permissions: user roles, blackout windows, and access logic• People-counting insights: real-time and historical occupancy trends• Workflow management: no-shows, cancellations, and conflict resolution• Financial controls: billing, chargebacks, credits, and reconciliation• Alerts and notifications: expiring assets, over-capacity events, and service needsThe dashboard unifies data that has historically lived across calendars, spreadsheets, signage systems, and facility tools — enabling faster, more informed decision-making.Cross-Industry ApplicationsVicinia Spaces is designed for organizations that manage buildings, people, and shared resources across a wide range of environments, including:• Education (K–12 & Higher Ed): classrooms, labs, libraries, equipment rooms, sports facilities• Corporate & Workplace: meeting rooms, hot desks, collaboration zones, IT equipment• Municipal & Government: community rooms, shared facilities, public-use spaces, fleet assets• Healthcare & Clinics: training rooms, staff areas, and mobile equipment• Venues, Events & Cultural Sites: breakout rooms, kiosks, staging areas, and AV assetsThe platform adapts to each environment while maintaining consistent standards and governance.Comprehensive Billing & ReportingVicinia Spaces includes robust tools for financial and operational reporting, such as:• Automated billing for space and asset usage• Internal chargebacks and departmental allocation• Utilization trends and forecast modeling• Booking compliance and no-show analysis• Export-ready reports for finance, operations, and planning• Comparative performance analysis across buildings or campusesBy combining assignments, bookings, and usage data, Vicinia Spaces supports flexible business models — from internal cost recovery to external rentals and shared-resource billing — all driven by real utilization data.Resource Allocation & Assignment PoliciesVicinia Spaces supports advanced resource allocation policy management, allowing organizations to define how, when, and by whom spaces and assets may be assigned or booked.Space managers can permanently assign offices, desks, or equipment to individuals or departments, while keeping shared resources — such as conference rooms, labs, or vehicles — available for reservation. Policies govern eligibility, approval workflows, time windows, and usage rules, ensuring consistency and fairness across the organization.Open API for Seamless IntegrationsVicinia Spaces is built with interoperability in mind, offering a robust open API layer that supports integration with:• Calendar systems (Google, Outlook, Exchange)• Single sign-on (Okta, Azure AD, Google Workspace)• Access control and check-in systems• Occupancy and people-counting sensors• Indoor positioning and navigation systems• Facility management, ITSM, and safety toolsThis open approach allows organizations to plug Vicinia Spaces into existing workflows without disruption.Powered by Vicinia’s Digital Twin At the core of Vicinia Spaces is Vicinia’s high-precision Digital Twin — a spatial foundation that enables organizations to manage spaces, assets, people, and data from a single platform.Because every room, asset, and pathway exists inside the Digital Twin, organizations can layer additional capabilities over time — including spatial occupancy sensors, indoor positioning systems, real-time availability, and advanced analytics — without deploying separate tools.This transforms space management from static records into a living system, where navigation, utilization, booking, and reporting all operate from the same source of truth.Vicinia is a digital twin company specializing in space and mobility management for schools, campuses, workplaces, and communities. Founded in 2020 in Pasadena, California, by Dr. Farshad Lahouti of Caltech, Vicinia delivers secure, interoperable, and high-accuracy mapping solutions that help organizations operate safer, smarter, and more efficiently.To learn more about how Vicinia Spaces helps organizations inventory, book, and manage spaces and assets within a unified Digital Twin, request a demo at https://vicinia.io/book-a-demo/

