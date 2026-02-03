Delivering results at the border: Governor Newsom announces record $506 million in illicit fentanyl seized since launching counterdrug operations

Fentanyl is being mixed into illicit drugs for potency, sold as powders, nasal sprays, or pressed into lethal counterfeit pills. Drug dealers are also mixing fentanyl with other drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, due to its potency and low cost, significantly increasing the risk of fatal overdoses.

As part of Governor Newsom’s Master Plan for Tackling the Fentanyl and Opioid Crisis, over-the-counter CalRx®-branded naloxone is now available across the state. Through the Naloxone Distribution Project (NDP), CalRx®-branded over-the-counter (OTC) naloxone HCL nasal spray, 4 mg, is available for free to eligible organizations through the state or for sale for $24 per twin-pack through Amneal.

CalRx’s lower-priced naloxone led to a 22% drop in overall generic naloxone prices in one quarter. California has saved over $40.9 million in under two years with CalRx naloxone, reinvesting the savings to fight the opioid crisis. Through the Naloxone Distribution Project, California provides free naloxone to communities, first responders, and local agencies statewide, resulting in over 400,000 overdose reversals so far.

The state also launched opioids.ca.gov, a one-stop tool for Californians seeking resources for prevention and treatment, as well as information on how California is working to hold Big Pharma and drug-traffickers accountable in this crisis.

New data shows violent crime is down

Through more than $2.1 billion in investments to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety since 2019, the results are obvious – crime is down.

According to new data from the Major Cities Chiefs Association, crime is down nearly across the board in California year-over-year. There’s been an 18% drop in homicides, an 18% drop in robberies, and a 9% drop in aggravated assaults. Overall violent crime was down in each jurisdiction reporting data, with the overall largest declines in violent crimes being reported by law enforcement officials in Oakland (25%) and San Francisco (21%). Not every major city is seeing California’s same results: violent crime increased in Atlanta (+19%) and Omaha (+4%), and homicides rose in El Paso (+26%) and Arlington (+20%).

How we got here

Last year, the Governor increased the number of CalGuard service members deployed to interdict drugs at U.S. ports of entry along the border by approximately 50%. CalGuard’s coordinated drug interdiction efforts in the state are funded in part by California’s $30 million investment to expand CalGuard’s work to prevent drug trafficking by transnational criminal organizations.

In 2023, as part of California’s Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.