Ackah Business Immigration Law Wins Multiple Top Community and Industry Awards in Calgary
Firm recognized with Top Choice Award for 2026 and three Platinum CommunityVotes Calgary awards
On Thursday, January 8, 2026, Ackah Business Immigration Law was named Calgary’s Top Choice Immigration Law Firm of 2026 by the Top Choice Awards, an honour recognizing businesses that demonstrate exceptional customer satisfaction, service quality, and professional excellence.
In addition, the firm was awarded Platinum status in three categories as part of CommunityVotes Calgary 2025, announced on Monday, January 27, 2025:
- Platinum – Community Organization
- Platinum – Immigration Lawyer and Lawyers
- Platinum – Lawyers
These recognitions reflect the trust and support of the Calgary community, clients, and partners who continue to choose Ackah Business Immigration Law for their immigration needs.
At Ackah Business Immigration Law, immigration is more than paperwork—it’s about people, opportunity, and building futures. Whether supporting businesses expanding across borders or helping families begin new chapters in Canada, the firm approaches every case with care, strategy, and heart.
Being recognized by both Top Choice Awards and CommunityVotes Calgary highlights Ackah Law’s dedication to excellence in legal service, as well as its ongoing involvement in and support of the Calgary community. These honours celebrate not only the firm’s professional achievements, but also its mission to make the immigration process empowering, supportive, and life-changing.
Ackah Business Immigration Law extends sincere thanks to its clients, partners, and community for their continued trust and support.
