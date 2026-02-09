Cosmo Bio USA Expands Product Offering with Addition of Racer Biosciences Portfolio

The new product offering will supply global life science researchers with performance and reliability in multi-fragment molecular workflows.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosmo Bio USA , a leading international distributor of life science research products, announced the expansion of its molecular biology portfolio with the addition of F1-X™ Next-Gen Gibson Assembly® products developed by Racer Biosciences The products will be sold through Cosmo Bio USA under a non-exclusive distribution agreement.F1-X Next-Gen Gibson Assembly is an evolution of the Gibson Assembly method, engineered for scarless, high-fidelity, multi-fragment cloning. Racer Biosciences developed the technology to deliver precision and performance for molecular workflows, with strategic guidance from Dr. Dan Gibson, inventor of the original Gibson Assembly method."We're excited to collaborate with Racer Biosciences to bring their innovative cloning products to our global customers," said Theresa Schaub, Division President and Chief Operating Officer of Cosmo Bio USA. "We believe our partnership will give scientists the tools necessary to accelerate their work in synthetic biology pathway engineering, gene therapy vector construction, CRISPR library generation, and large-DNA and genome assembly.""We built F1-X for scientists pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with DNA assembly," said Todd Nelson, Chairman of Racer Biosciences. "Cosmo Bio shares that focus on enabling ambitious research, and this partnership means more labs worldwide can access the performance and reliability they need for complex, multi-fragment workflows."Learn more and view the portfolio of F1-X Next-Gen Gibson Assembly products: https://www.cosmobiousa.com/products/f1-x-next-generation-1-step-gibson-assembly-master-mix About Cosmo Bio USACosmo Bio USA bridges the gap between global innovation and scientific discovery by providing researchers worldwide with exclusive access to high-performance reagents and research tools from over 70 international manufacturers. Specializing in unique solutions from Japanese and select global innovators, we offer products trusted internationally for their precision and reliability—from cell-free protein expression systems to animal IVF tools and single-cell analysis technologies. With responsive technical guidance, transparent shipping, and flexible procurement options, we empower biotech, pharma, and academic teams across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia-Pacific to focus on breakthrough science, not logistics.About Racer BiosciencesRacer Biosciences builds rigorously engineered molecular biology reagents for modern DNA workflows. Based in San Diego, California, and advised by Dr. Dan Gibson, inventor of the original Gibson Assembly method, the company develops next-generation tools for synthetic biology, gene therapy vector construction, and genome engineering. Our flagship F1-X™ Next-Gen Gibson Assemblykit enables robust, one-step assembly of up to 12 fragments—well beyond the limits of conventional HiFi kits—while maintaining high fidelity and efficiency. Manufactured in the USA and validated by whole-plasmid NGS, F1-X™ is designed for scientists who need reliable, cost-efficient performance on complex, multi-fragment assemblies.

