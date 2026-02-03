Ackah Business Immigration Law Celebrates 15 Years of Helping People Build New Futures Across Borders

Canada Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah

Celebrating 15 years in business, Ackah Business Immigration Law continues helping people build new futures across borders.

I started Ackah Business Immigration Law on December 1, 2010 to offer innovative immigration legal services in a way that was flexible and client-focused.” — said Evelyn Ackah, Founder and Managing Lawyer

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ackah Business Immigration Law proudly marks its 15th anniversary, celebrating fifteen years of helping individuals, families and businesses navigate the complexities of immigration law with care, expertise and compassion.Founded on December 1, 2010, by Evelyn Ackah, the firm began with a clear vision; to make immigration smoother, kinder and more accessible. Since its inception, Ackah Business Immigration Law has guided thousands of people and hundreds of corporations across Canada and the United States, providing trusted support to obtain work permits, permanent residency applications, inadmissibility issues, corporate immigration services and so much more.“I started Ackah Business Immigration Law on December 1, 2010 to offer innovative immigration legal services in a way that was flexible and client-focused,” said Evelyn Ackah, Founder and Managing Lawyer. “I was also about to adopt my children as a single parent the following year, and I knew something had to change so I could be the best mom possible. It has truly been an honour to help thousands of people and hundreds of corporations achieve their immigration goals in Canada and the United States. Immigration is my passion. It truly inspires me every day. On behalf of our incredible team, thank you all!”Over the past 15 years, Ackah Business Immigration Law has earned a reputation for excellence, empathy and integrity in immigration law. The firm has continually evolved to meet changing immigration policies and client needs, while remaining dedicated to its founding principles: putting people first and helping clients turn opportunity into reality.Each success story reminds the team of the power of thoughtful guidance and the profound difference it can make in someone’s life.

