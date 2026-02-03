Off Road Expands Canadian Access to Rough Country Suspension and Accessories

Off Road expands Canadian access to Rough Country suspension and off road accessories. Off-Road Canada logo representing a trusted Canadian supplier of off-road parts, lift kits, and accessories since 2008.

Rough Country delivers proven performance and reliability, making it a strong fit for Canadian drivers seeking dependable off road upgrades without cross border delays.” — Off Road Representative

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Off Road, a leading Canadian off road and aftermarket automotive retailer, has expanded access to Rough Country off road products for Canadian truck and SUV owners, bringing one of the most recognized American off road brands to Canada with reliable domestic fulfillment.

Founded in 1975 as a shock manufacturer, Rough Country has grown into one of the most trusted names in off road suspension and accessories. Designed, engineered, tested, and assembled in the United States, Rough Country products are built to meet the demands of both daily drivers and serious off road enthusiasts.

Through this partnership, Off Road strengthens its mission to deliver trusted US off road brands to Canada, offering lift kits, suspension components, bumpers, lighting, and overlanding accessories proven in real world conditions.

Canadian drivers want proven performance without cross border delays, said a representative from Off Road. Rough Country represents durability, innovation, and accessibility, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to the Canadian off road community.

This collaboration supports Canada’s growing off road and overlanding scene by improving access to dependable upgrades engineered for adventure driven vehicles nationwide.

About Off Road

Off Road is a Canada based off road and aftermarket automotive retailer focused on vehicle specific suspension, accessories, and performance upgrades for trucks and UTVs nationwide.



