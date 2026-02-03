Gaming Arts Appoints Michael Moosman as Vice President of Product Management & Marketing

Michael Moosman

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaming Arts LLC, a Las Vegas-based developer and manufacturer of innovative casino gaming products, today announced the appointment of Michael Moosman as Vice President of Product Management & Marketing. Moosman brings more than two decades of proven leadership in product strategy, sales enablement, and large-scale game launches across the gaming industry’s most influential brands.In this newly expanded role, Moosman will lead Gaming Arts’ product management, marketing, and go-to-market strategy, overseeing the full lifecycle of the company’s growing portfolio of slot products. He will drive product insight, roadmap development, brand strategy, and operator-focused content initiatives designed to elevate Gaming Arts’ market presence and accelerate growth.Moosman joins Gaming Arts following his tenure as Director of Product Management, Core Video at IGT, where he led the launch of key hardware and game products across the for sale video and stepper portfolios. He also instituted new sales enablement systems, including sales tracking and ROI tools, interactive roadmaps, and a comprehensive product master deck that strengthened alignment across sales, marketing, and product teams.Prior to IGT, Moosman spent seven years at Aristocrat™ Technologies in Sales Enablement and Product Marketing leadership roles. He introduced the company’s first customer facing interactive product roadmap—now regarded as an industry benchmark—and was instrumental in launching new products, cabinets, and helping drive market presence around Lightning Link™, Dragon Link™, and other key games.Moosman also held roles at BallyTechnologies (now Light & Wonder™), including serving as Senior Product Manager for a $400M premium recurring revenue portfolio, where he launched major licensed brands such as Michael Jackson, Titanic, Grease, and Pawn Stars, and led cross functional teams across product, marketing, and creative development.“Michael’s experience, leadership, and operator first mindset make him an exceptional addition to the Gaming Arts executive team,” said Greg Colella, Chief Product Officer, Gaming Arts. “His ability to build high performing products, craft compelling go to market strategies, and empower sales teams aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver standout gaming experiences and accelerate our growth trajectory. I strongly believe that Michael will help Gaming Arts accelerate the company's growth.”Moosman will play a central role in shaping Gaming Arts’ product vision, strengthening brand identity, and expanding the company’s presence across North America and international markets. His focus on market trends, customer engagement, and scalable content ecosystems will support Gaming Arts’ commitment to innovation and operator partnership.“I’m thrilled to join Gaming Arts at such an exciting moment,” said Michael Moosman. “Gaming Arts has a bold vision, a passionate team, and a growing portfolio of products that is rapidly evolving. I look forward to helping elevate the brand, strengthen our operator partnerships, and deliver products that emotionally connect with players and perform on the casino floor.”About Gaming Arts LLCBased in Las Vegas, Gaming Arts LLC is a pioneering gaming technology company specializing in cutting edge slot machines, bingo solutions, and electronic table games. Since its founding, the company has consistently delivered groundbreaking entertainment experiences and remains a trailblazer in gaming innovation.

