SLNT and Haley Strategic Collaborate on the Faraday Wedge for Mission Critical Signal Control

SLNT x Haley Strategic Faraday Wedge SLNT x Haley Strategic Faraday Wedge SLNT x Haley Strategic Faraday Wedge with device inside

A purpose built solution for controlling electronic emissions in high risk environments where unmanaged signal exposure can compromise missions and outcomes.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SLNT , a leader in patented Faraday signal blocking technology, has partnered with Haley Strategic to introduce the SLNT Faraday Wedge , a purpose built solution designed to address the growing operational risks posed by modern electronic devices.As phones, EUDs, and smart electronics become increasingly embedded in tactical and government operations, the need for reliable signal isolation has moved from optional to essential. The SLNT Faraday Wedge was developed to meet this need by combining SLNT’s proven Faraday technology with Haley Strategic’s expertise in load carriage and equipment integration.The SLNT Faraday Wedge is a low profile Faraday storage envelope (Faraday cage) designed to integrate directly behind a chest rig or placard. Using a simple hook and loop wedge expansion system, it securely positions the Faraday cage without interfering with movement or access. The design also enables horizontal MOLLE mounting below the rig, allowing operators to attach radios, magazines, IZLIDs, or other mission essential equipment.“Signal is one of the most overlooked vulnerabilities in modern operations,” said Aaron Zar, Founder of SLNT. “We built SLNT to give people control over their devices and their data. Partnering with Haley Strategic allowed us to take that protection and integrate it directly into how operators already run their kit.”At the core of the Faraday Wedge is SLNT’s patented Silent PocketFaraday Technology with Multishieldmaterial. The system is MIL STD 188 125 2 compliant and exceeds IEEE 299 2006 standards, delivering over 100 dB of signal attenuation. It instantly blocks cellular, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, RFID, NFC, satellite signals, EMP, HEMP, solar flare exposure, and EMF radiation, while remaining carrier, hardware, and operating system agnostic.“The design challenge was making Faraday protection disappear into the kit while still being fast and intuitive to use,” said Byron Brodowicz, Director of Product and Innovation at SLNT. “Working with Haley Strategic pushed us to think deeply about access, profile, and integration. The result is a product that feels native to a chest rig, not bolted on as an afterthought.”The collaboration reflects a shared philosophy between SLNT and Haley Strategic that equipment should be functional, durable, and grounded in real world use. The SLNT Faraday Wedge is designed for environments where signal control is critical, devices must be accessible, and failure is not an option.The SLNT Faraday Wedge is available now through Haley Strategic.About SLNTSLNT designs and manufactures patented Faraday gear that instantly blocks wireless signals to protect privacy, security, and operational integrity. Originally developed for special operations and government use, SLNT products are trusted globally by military, law enforcement, and civilians who want control over their digital footprint.About Haley StrategicHaley Strategic is a tactical equipment and training company known for mission driven design, load carriage systems, and performance focused instruction. Haley Strategic develops gear shaped by real world operational experience and modern mission requirements.

