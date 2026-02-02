VA increases in-home and community-based services expenditure cap for Veterans with complex conditions

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced an increase in the expenditure cap for in-home and community-based services for Veterans with certain complex medical conditions.

VA’s skilled home health care program will now cover the costs of in-home and community-based services for Veterans with spinal cord injuries, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, and other complex medical conditions at 100% of the cost of similar care in a VA Community Living Center. This is an increase from the previous rate of 65%.

The rate increase will significantly reduce out-of-pocket costs for eligible Veterans and their families for services like home health aide, home respite, community adult day health care, Veteran Directed Care, and skilled home health. This will make it easier for Veterans to continue residing in their homes.

VA estimates 200 Veterans will take advantage of the higher expenditure cap in fiscal year 2026. The skilled home health care program has enrolled approximately 1,800 Veterans since it was established in 2019.

“This important change will enable Veterans with complex medical conditions to continue receiving high quality care while remaining in their homes, surrounded by friends and family,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “By matching the expenditure cap for home and community-based services with the cost of care in our Community Living Centers, we are enabling Veterans to maintain their independence and home connections.”

The rate increase is the result of Section 120 of the Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act of 2025. VA encourages Veterans and their families to speak with their VA social worker to learn more about these changes.