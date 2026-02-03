Peejay Her Sentenced to 30 Years to Serve for the Murder of Rick Moa

February 2, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Last week, Superior Court Judge Josie Garton sentenced 59-year-old Peejay Her to 50 years in jail with 20 years suspended for the 2020 shooting death of Rick Moa. Her was also sentenced to 2 years for Tampering with Physical Evidence and 2 years for Misconduct with Weapons in the Third Degree, to be served concurrently with his sentence for First Degree Murder. Peejay Her will be on probation for 10 years upon his release from incarceration.

On the night of Nov. 6, 2020, Peejay Her and Rick Moa, 33, got into a confrontation in a semi-vacant lot between North Pine Street and North Bliss Street, just south of the old Mountain View Holiday convenience store. Rick Moa, allegedly holding a knife, was shot three times by Peejay Her, leaving him incapacitated and face down in the snow. Before fleeing the scene, Her fired a fourth and final gunshot into Moa’s back as Moa was lying helpless on the ground. Her then sped away in his car and hid the murder weapon in a bag behind a tree in snow and tall grass. Moa was pronounced dead at Providence Medical Center later that night.

At the sentencing, while acknowledging that Peejay Her has faced many challenges in life, the judge stated that many individuals go through similar difficult circumstances and do not commit murder or assault others. Additionally, the judge stated that Peejay Her believes himself to be the victim in each act of violence he committed. The judge also noted that at the time the crime was committed in 2020, Her was on probation for felony assault.

Senior Assistant Attorney General John Darnall prosecuted the case for the Office of Special Prosecutions, with the assistance of Assistant Attorney General Heather Dyreng, and Paralegal Meghan Thomson. Anchorage Police Detective Jeff Elbie was the lead investigator with significant help from Anchorage Police Officer Michael Vang.

