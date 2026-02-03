Israel & New Breed's Coritos Vol. 1 Wins Grammy Best Contemporary Christian Music Album Making History

Israel & New Breed - GRAMMY winning album "Coritos Vol. 1"

Israel & New Breed won the GRAMMY Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. This is the first Spanish-language album to win in this category.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last night at the 67th GRAMMY Awards, Israel & New Breed won Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Coritos Vol. 1. This historic milestone marks the first Spanish-language album ever to be nominated, and now to win in this category. Featuring artists from seven countries, the album celebrates unity, faith, and Latin heritage.Coritos Vol. 1 (District 11 and Integrity Music) was filmed and recorded primarily at Christian Church John 3:16 in the Bronx, New York City, just one year ago, capturing the energy, authenticity, and cross-cultural spirit of the Latin worship movement. What began as simple choruses sung in Spanish-speaking churches for decades as songs rooted in Scripture, faith, and memory has become a global worship expression that bridges cultures, nations, and generations.The project highlights the shared passion of every participant, including Aaron Moses, Nate Diaz, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Lucia Parker, Miel San Marcos, Marcos Witt, Evan Craft, Unified Sound, Janina Rosado, Freddy Bailon, Claudette Bailon, Juan De La Cruz, and Coalo Zamorano.This win is Israel Houghton’s eighth GRAMMY Award. Houghton also kicked off music’s biggest evening, performing the opening number of the 2026 GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony alongside fellow nominees Grace Potter, Lila Iké, Maggie Rose, and Trombone Shorty.ABOUT ISRAEL HOUGHTON: Seven-time Grammy Award-winning gospel artist, worship leader, and songwriter, Israel Houghton, has been a key influence in contemporary Christian music for over two decades. As the visionary behind Israel & New Breed, he has redefined gospel worship with a dynamic blend of gospel, jazz, rock, and Latin rhythms, breaking barriers and bringing diverse audiences together through the power of faith and music. Formed in 1995, Israel & New Breed emerged as a trailblazing collective known for their electrifying live performances and innovative sound. With seven Grammy Awards, multiple Dove Awards, and Stellar Awards, two RIAA Gold-Certified albums (Alive In South Africa and Live From Another Level), Israel & New Breed have become one of the most influential references in churches and on modern gospel music playlists around the globe. Their projects showcase their ability to create an atmosphere of worship that transcends cultures and denominations. Beyond music, Israel Houghton has been a mentor and leader in the global worship movement, producing and collaborating with artists across genres. His heart for worship and excellence continues to inspire worshippers worldwide. In 2025, Israel & New Breed released Coritos Vol. 1 and Coritos Vol. 2, two powerful live albums featuring special guests and celebrating Latin-infused worship, further solidifying their impact on the international gospel scene. Coritos Vol. 1 received a Latin GRAMMY nomination in addition to a 2026 GRAMMY nod.ABOUT INTEGRITY MUSIC: Integrity Music is part of the Cook Media Global family, a nonprofit global resource provider serving the Church with life-transforming materials. With offices in both the US and the UK, Integrity Music, based in Franklin, Tenn., and Brighton, East Sussex, is committed to bringing songs that magnify the name of Jesus to the Church and its leaders worldwide.

Coritos de Fuego

