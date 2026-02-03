NCRF’s 10th Annual HBCU Caravan Features College Expos, HBCU Expos and High School Visits Throughout California

A full calendar of student-centered expos and events brings college access and educational resources to students in several regions across the State.

The HBCU College Caravan allows us to remove barriers to access by bringing opportunity directly to students—helping them to see what’s possible.” — Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRF

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In advance of its signature 27th Annual Black College Expo™, slated for February 14th, NCRF is taking its 10th Annual HBCU Caravan Tour on the road throughout California to promote a college-going culture and opportunities.Rooted in long-standing partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the NCRF HBCU Caravan is designed to meet students where they are—on their own campuses and communities. For many students, the HBCU Caravan represents the first real introduction to college asan attainable goal. Through on-site engagement, students learn not only about admissions and financial aid but also about the enduring legacy of HBCUs and their critical role in shaping academic excellence, leadership, and social mobility in America.Throughout the HBCU Caravan journey, NCRF staff and HBCU admissions representatives will visit several schools, districts and community colleges across the Central Valley, Central Coast, Bay Area, San Diego, and Greater Los Angeles, then culminating at the 27th Annual Los Angeles Black College Expo™ at the Fairplex in Pomona. Each stop is designed to educate, motivate, and empower students. Students can receive on-the-spot acceptances and scholarships to fund their college education.NCRF will host three of its signature Annual Black College Expos TM, two inaugural HBCU College Expos and make additional HBCU Caravan stops along the way. Beginning on Monday, February 2, with an HBCU Caravan stop in Bakersfield, who has recently been designated as a Black Serving Institution (BSU). The HBCU Caravan will travel to the 2 nd Annual Fresno Black College Expo TM on Tuesday, February 3; continue to an HBCU College Expo in Monterey on Wednesday, February 4; make an HBCU Caravan stop on Thursday, February 5, at Mt. Diablo School District; and, later, host the 2nd Annual Stockton HBCU College Expo. Then on Friday, February 6, make an HBCU Caravan stop at Oakland Unified School District, followed by the 23rd Annual Oakland Black College Expo TM on Saturday, February 7 at the Oakland Marriott City Center; the HBCU Caravan will make stops throughout Los Angeles County, on its way to the 9 th Annual San Diego Black College Expo TM on Thursday, February 12 and the 27 th Annual Los Angeles Black College Expo TM on Saturday, February 14 at the Fairplex in Pomona. “At NCRF, we believe education is the most powerful catalyst for transforming lives, families, andentire communities,” said Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRF. “The HBCU College Caravan allows us to remove barriers to access by bringing opportunity directly to students—helping them to see what’s possible.” Dr. Price also emphasized that the success of NCRF’s HBCU Caravan is deeply rooted in collaboration at the community level. “Our work would not be possible without the commitment of local school districts and educators who open their doors and partner with us to uplift their students,” she added. “These relationships are essential to expanding access and ensuring that every student has a chance to succeed.”To register to attend an expo or event near you, please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.National College Resources Foundation hosted its first Black College Expo™ in 2000 in California,drawing more than 35,000 attendees. Since then, NCRF has helped more than 700,000 students accesshigher education and has facilitated over $5 billion in scholarships and grants, advancing its missionto change lives through education.Follow NCRF on Twitter: @ncrfoundationInstagram: @ncrfoundation.orgSubscribe to NCRF TV on YouTube: youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetworkSupport NCRF’s mission to connect underserved students to college, careers, and beyond:About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)Beginning its 27 th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its College Expos™, The Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Programs (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities.

We Are NCRF

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.