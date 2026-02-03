Wolf River Construction Expands Emergency Services for Homeowners Across the Midwest

Wolf River Construction WRC Assists When Storm Damage Occurs WRC Is Ready When Storms Blow Through WRC Fire Damage Experts WRC Knows How to Deal With Water Damage

Services for Storm, Fire, and Water Damage Provide Faster Relief and Long-Term Protection

ISANTI, MN, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wolf River Construction, a trusted name in quality home construction and restoration, has announced the expansion of its emergency response division, now offering 24/7 emergency services for Storm, Fire, and Water. The company’s new comprehensive services ensure homeowners have a single, reliable partner when disaster strikes — delivering rapid response, transparent communication, and lasting repairs.

“Midwestern weather and home emergencies can happen without warning,” stated Vladimir Marchenko, President of Wolf River Construction. “Our goal is to be there for our customers when they need help most — restoring their homes quickly and giving them peace of mind knowing that the repairs are built to last.”

Wolf River Construction’s expanded services include:

● 24/7 Emergency Response for Fire, Water, & Storm Damage

● Fast Damage Assessment & Property Stabilization

● Complete Fire & Smoke Restoration Services

● Water Extraction, Drying & Structural Repairs

● Roofing, Siding & Structural Reconstruction

● Insurance Claim Assistance & Transparent Communication

● Built-to-Last Repairs Backed by Warranties

Each service is designed to help homeowners recover faster while preventing future issues. From initial cleanup to full reconstruction, Wolf River Construction’s licensed and experienced crews handle every stage of the process — working directly with insurance providers to simplify claims and reduce stress for homeowners.

“Our customers know us for craftsmanship and honesty,” said Vladimir Marchenko. “These new emergency services are a natural extension of that commitment. When people call us after a storm, fire, or flood, they know they’re not getting just a contractor — but a partner who cares about their home and their safety.”

Wolf River Construction serves communities across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota and remains dedicated to providing dependable, built-to-last solutions for every home and every situation.

For more information or to request emergency service, call 763-402-8228 or visit wolfriver.construction

About Wolf River Construction

Wolf River Construction, where local craftsmanship meets innovation through our partnership with Wolf River Electric, was founded on a shared passion for building and renovating homes and creating sustainable solutions. More than just a construction company—they are a community-driven team focused on bringing customer’s visions to life while embracing cutting-edge construction and solar technology.

With Wolf River Electric, a leader in residential and commercial solar panel installations, the construction company combines modern construction with renewable energy solutions to offer homes that are not only beautifully built but also energy efficient. They are committed to making sustainability accessible, affordable, and impactful.

From custom home builds to remodels and solar integration, every project they undertake is handled with care, expertise, and a personal touch. The company mission is to create homes and commercial spaces that are built for the future. Wolf River Construction, where craftsmanship, community, and innovation come together for a brighter tomorrow.

