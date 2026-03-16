ApplianceRentals.com Launches First National Appliance Rental Exchange

Platform enables local appliance rental companies to reach customers across the country with zero upfront cost via REST API or web dashboard.

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ApplianceRentals.com , the leading online destination for appliance rentals, today announced the launch of its Provider Exchange Platform , making it the first appliance rental marketplace to offer a public API and nationwide provider network. The company currently operates in over 200 markets across the United States.The new platform allows appliance rental companies of any size to list their inventory, set location-specific pricing, and receive customer leads directly—paying only when customers express interest. Providers can integrate via REST API or manage listings through a web dashboard."The appliance rental industry has been fragmented for decades, with customers struggling to find reliable options and local providers limited to their immediate markets," said Ryan Krass, founder of ApplianceRentals.com. "We're building the infrastructure that connects supply and demand at scale. Any provider can now reach customers in any city they serve."Key Platform Features:REST API – Full programmatic access for inventory, pricing, and lead managementProvider Dashboard – Web-based interface for listing management and performance trackingPer-City Pricing – Dynamic pricing by service area enables strategic market expansionPay-Per-Lead Model – No subscription fees; providers pay only for qualified leadsVerified Provider Network – All providers vetted for quality and reliabilityThe U.S. appliance rental market serves millions of renters, students, temporary residents, and property managers annually. Despite strong demand, the industry remains highly fragmented with limited online presence.ApplianceRentals.com has positioned itself as the central marketplace by aggregating both customer demand and provider supply into a single platform—a model that has transformed industries from vacation rentals to food delivery."Property managers tell us they spend hours calling around for appliance rentals when a unit needs a replacement," added Krass. "We're solving that by making every provider searchable and comparable in one place."With coverage already spanning 200+ markets, the platform launch accelerates ApplianceRentals.com's expansion into underserved regions. Rather than building physical presence in each market, the company scales by onboarding local providers who already have inventory and service capabilities."We've grown to over 200 markets by focusing on what customers actually need: reliable appliances, transparent pricing, and fast delivery," said Krass. "The Provider Exchange lets us bring that same experience to every city in America by partnering with the best local providers."The company is actively recruiting providers in additional metropolitan areas and emerging markets, with plans to double its coverage by end of 2026.Appliance rental companies interested in joining the exchange can apply at appliancerentals.com/developers . Applications are reviewed within two business days.About ApplianceRentals.comApplianceRentals.com is the leading online platform for appliance rentals in the United States, currently serving over 200 markets nationwide. The company connects customers with verified appliance rental providers through its marketplace, offering transparent pricing and reliable service. Founded with the mission of making appliance rentals accessible and affordable, ApplianceRentals.com serves renters, property managers, students, and temporary residents across the country.

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