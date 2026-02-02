Submit Release
New Buyer Guide Lists Military Patch Manufacturers and Ordering Criteria

The Monterey Company Logo

New resource helps buyers compare patch suppliers by materials, backing options, sampling, lead times, and support.

This guide is meant to help buyers ask better questions up front so they can get patches that match how the item will be worn, washed, and used.”
— Eric Turney
BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Monterey Company released an updated buyer guide for organizations and individuals seeking to source military-style patches, including unit-style designs, morale patches, and patches for uniforms, hats, and gear.

The guide, titled “Best Military Patch Manufacturers,” is designed as a practical reference for comparing patch suppliers and avoiding common ordering issues such as unclear backing requirements, artwork that does not translate cleanly to thread, and unexpected production constraints.

The article includes:

▸ A short set of criteria used to evaluate manufacturers (materials, backing, sampling, lead time, minimums, and customer support)
▸ A YouTube video on vetting your suppliers.
▸ A comparison framework that buyers can apply across vendors, even when some details are not publicly listed

“Most patch problems start before production, during the quote and proof stage,” said Eric Turney, Owner of The Monterey Company. “This guide is meant to help buyers ask better questions up front so they can get patches that match how the item will be worn, washed, and used.”

Read the guide here: https://montereycompany.com/blog/best-military-patch-manufacturers/

About The Monterey Company
The Monterey Company is a custom merchandise and promotional products provider founded in 1989. In 2024, the company was acquired by three employees, continuing the brand’s focus on customer support and custom manufacturing.

Media Contact
Name: Eric Turney
Title: President
Email: eric@montereyco.com,
Phone: 805-738-9803
Website: https://montereycompany.com/

Eric Turney
The Monterey Company
+1 8057389803
eric@montereyco.com
How to Vet Your Custom Patch Vendor

