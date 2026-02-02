C.A. Says Remote Rental Car Company Is Not Liable for Member’s Drunken Collision

A company that offers its clients remote access to a fleet of rental cars by making an online reservation and waiving a membership card over a reader attached to the automobile is not liable for injuries caused by the drunken operation of one of its vehicles, the Third District Court of Appeal held Friday, finding that the firm had no duty to inquire as to whether a potential driver appeared intoxicated or to install a breathalyzer or similar device to ensure sober driving.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.