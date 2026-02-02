Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,637 in the last 365 days.

C.A. Says Remote Rental Car Company Is Not Liable for Member’s Drunken Collision

A company that offers its clients remote access to a fleet of rental cars by making an online reservation and waiving a membership card over a reader attached to the automobile is not liable for injuries caused by the drunken operation of one of its vehicles, the Third District Court of Appeal held Friday, finding that the firm had no duty to inquire as to whether a potential driver appeared intoxicated or to install a breathalyzer or similar device to ensure sober driving.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

C.A. Says Remote Rental Car Company Is Not Liable for Member’s Drunken Collision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.