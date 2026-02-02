Opportunity opens to help communities expand accessible and affordable ‘green lending’ across Michigan

EGLE’s newest MI Healthy Climate Challenge grant competition will help finance clean energy

Applications are open for a new opportunity to help lenders and Michigan communities advance clean energy financing – known as green lending – with education, coordination, tools, and technical assistance.

The Office of Climate and Energy (OCE) in the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) created the Growing Green Lending Challenge, a competitive grant opportunity, as EGLE’s newest MI Healthy Climate Challenge (MHC Challenge). It offers up to a total of $500,000 to develop and deploy strategies that help community lenders statewide expand accessible and affordable clean energy financing.

“Green lending through Michigan’s community lenders is crucial in advancing a cleaner and more resilient future for all Michiganders,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “This challenge will help local financial institutions unlock capital for clean energy and sustainability projects, support communities across the state, and accelerate progress toward the goals outlined in the MI Healthy Climate Plan.”

The MI Healthy Climate Plan is Michigan’s roadmap to a prosperous, sustainable, clean-energy future and a 100% carbon-neutral economy by 2050.

About the Growing Green Lending Challenge

The new MHC Challenge is open to applicants including financial institutions and organizations such as nonprofits, community organizations, local governments, and technical assistance providers that can help lenders develop or expand green lending in Michigan.

Two to 10 projects are expected to receive grant awards ranging from $50,000 to $250,000.

Funded projects will help local lenders and partners create practical solutions for financing clean energy projects. These may include:

Community outreach and helping borrowers prepare for funding

Training lenders and increasing their capacity to support green lending

Helping identify clean energy projects

Developing technical assistance hubs to support lenders and partners

Connecting lenders and contractors

Supporting clean energy projects for affordable housing

Mentoring or peer learning programs for lenders

Other technical assistance, education, coordination, and tools that support green lending in Michigan

Projects should demonstrate clear public benefit and lay a foundation for broader adoption across Michigan.

The previous MHC Challenge, Unlocking Elective Pay, announced its awards last month.

Growing Green Lending Challenge application timeline

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2026 .

Find the application, eligibility details, project examples, and funding priorities at Michigan.gov/MHCChallenge.

Educational webinars

EGLE will host two webinars providing an overview of these opportunities and the application process. Register online: