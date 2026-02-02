Shale Oak Winery Celebrates Valentine's Day with Wine & Artisan Chocolate Pairing

LEED Certified Shale Oak Winery

LEED Gold-certified Paso Robles winery offers 50% off featured wines paired with locally crafted chocolates

PASO ROBLES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shale Oak Winery invites couples, friends, and wine lovers to celebrate Valentine's Day weekend with an exclusive Wine & Chocolate Pairing event on February 14-15. The sustainable, LEED Gold-certified winery will feature its acclaimed 2022 Rosé and 2019 Syrah paired with handcrafted chocolates from local artisan Mama Ganache Artisan Chocolates.

A Sweet Deal for Wine Lovers

Visitors can enjoy an exceptional value with 50% off both featured wines throughout the weekend. The special pricing allows wine enthusiasts to stock up on these popular varietals while experiencing the perfect marriage of premium wine and artisan chocolate.

Featured Wines

2022 Rosé: Light, refreshing, and elegant, this rosé offers bright fruit flavors that complement the delicate sweetness of fine chocolate. The wine's crisp acidity and subtle complexity make it an ideal pairing for both milk and white chocolate creations.

2019 Syrah: Rich, bold, and beautifully structured, this Syrah showcases the intensity and character that Paso Robles is known for. Its dark fruit notes and subtle spice perfectly enhance dark chocolate's depth and complexity.

Local Artisan Partnership

The collaboration with Mama Ganache Artisan Chocolates highlights Shale Oak's commitment to supporting local artisans and creating unique tasting experiences. Each chocolate is carefully crafted to complement the wines' distinctive characteristics, creating a harmonious tasting journey that showcases both the winemaker's and chocolatier's craft.

"Valentine's Day is the perfect time to slow down and savor something special," said Curtis Hascall, Shale Oak's winemaker. "We've designed this pairing to highlight the beautiful synergy between fine wine and artisan chocolate, and the special pricing makes it easy to take home your favorites."

A Welcoming Destination

Shale Oak's dog-friendly patio ensures that all family members can join the celebration. The winery welcomes both walk-in visitors and reservations, making it easy for couples and groups to enjoy this special Valentine's weekend experience.

About Shale Oak Winery

Shale Oak Winery stands as one of Paso Robles' most sustainable and welcoming wine destinations. As a LEED Gold and SIP-certified winery, Shale Oak demonstrates that environmental responsibility and exceptional winemaking go hand in hand. Under the guidance of winemaker Curtis Hascall, the winery produces terroir-driven wines that authentically express the distinctive characteristics of Paso Robles.

The winery welcomes both walk-in visitors and reservations, with a dog-friendly patio ensuring that wine lovers can bring their four-legged companions along for the experience. Shale Oak's commitment to education, sustainability, and hospitality makes it a must-visit destination for anyone exploring Paso Robles wine country.

Event Details

Valentine's Wine & Chocolate Pairing

When: Saturday, February 14 & Sunday, February 15, 2026

Where: Shale Oak Winery, Paso Robles, CA

Special: 50% off featured wines (2022 Rosé & 2019 Syrah)

Pairing: Mama Ganache Artisan Chocolates

Reservations: Walk-ins welcome, reservations available at ShaleOakWinery.com

