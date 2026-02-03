B2i Digital Supports OTC Markets Group’s Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference

Live, Interactive Online Investor Event Featuring Global Small-Cap Issuers Participating companies deliver live online presentations followed by interactive Q&A sessions and the opportunity for investors to schedule one-on-one meetings with company management teams through the VIC platform.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. , the Official Marketing Partner for Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC), is supporting presenting companies at the upcoming Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, taking place February 5, 2026. The Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference connects publicly traded companies across a range of industries with a global audience of individual and institutional investors. Participating companies deliver live online presentations followed by interactive Q&A sessions and the opportunity for investors to schedule one-on-one meetings with company management teams through the VIC platform.The conference features companies trading across multiple U.S. and international public markets, including NYSE, Nasdaq, OTC Markets, TSX, CSE, ASX, LSE/AIM, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and Euronext.“Investors today want efficient, direct access to management teams and clear communication,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. “Virtual Investor Conferences are designed to make that happen through live presentations, real-time Q&A, and one-on-one meetings. I still love in-person events, but adding virtual conferences gives companies a practical way to reach more investors without leaving home.”Confirmed presenting companies include (subject to change):• Betolar Oyj• Envoy Medical Inc.• C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.• d'Amico International Shipping S.A.• Genesis Holdings Inc.• Atlas Salt Inc.• Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.• BacTech Environmental Corporation• Adagio Medical Inc.• Bitzero Blockchain Inc.• Volatus Aerospace Inc.• ALUULA Composites Inc.As Official Marketing Partner, B2i Digital will support issuer outreach around the conference by publishing digital profiles of presenting companies ahead of the event. These profiles are intended to help investors review company backgrounds prior to attending live sessions and scheduling meetings through the platform.Registration is open at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com . Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.B2i Digital Featured Conferences: https://b2idigital.com/conferences Disclosure & Disclaimer: B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of the Virtual Investor Conferences. Content related to any specific company was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as the Capital Markets Matchmaker, B2i Digital connects investors and companies℠ through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings,℠ reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout Virtual Investor ConferencesVirtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is a proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive online forum for publicly traded companies to present directly to investors. Each event features live company presentations, Q&A sessions, one-on-one meetings, and on-demand replays that support ongoing engagement. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information:John ViglottiSenior Vice President, Investor AccessOTC Markets Group Inc.212.220.2221 (Office)JohnV@otcmarkets.com

