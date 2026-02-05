Surety Launches Surety Business: Empowering SMBs with Affordable, Self-Managed Professional Security via Alarm.com

Professional Security Managed In-House

Leading Home Security Provider Brings DIY Approach to Commercial Security, Offering Enterprise Security Features Without Long-Term Contracts.

At Surety, we liberated home security by putting power back in the hands of users with Surety Home. With Surety Business, we're doing it for businesses as a transparent, cost-effective alternative.” — Ryan Boder, President of Surety

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surety, the trusted leader in DIY home security through its acclaimed Surety Home service, today announced the launch of Surety Business , a groundbreaking self-managed security platform tailored for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Leveraging the robust Alarm.com for Business platform, Surety Business delivers professional-grade security solutions that businesses can install, manage, and maintain in-house, with expert remote support from Surety. This new offering extends Surety's proven model of affordability, flexibility, and transparency to the commercial sector, making enterprise-level security accessible without the burdens of traditional dealer-locked systems.Surety Business addresses a critical gap in the market by providing SMBs with efficient access to Alarm.com's commercial features. Unlike conventional commercial security providers that impose excessive markups, restrictions, and mandatory long-term contracts, Surety Business empowers businesses to own their equipment outright and manage their systems independently. This self-install approach, pioneered by Surety Home for residential users, now brings the same ease and control to businesses, allowing them to scale security as their operations grow.Key features of Surety Business include a unified enterprise dashboard that consolidates oversight of multiple locations, enabling seamless management of intrusion detection, video surveillance, access control, energy management, and more. Businesses can remotely arm and disarm systems, verify alarms, manage user codes, and receive real-time alerts for enhanced operational efficiency. Advanced capabilities such as multi-location reporting, commercial access control, and environmental sensors for leak and temperature monitoring provide comprehensive protection against threats ranging from theft to property damage.Integration is at the heart of the platform, with Alarm.com's ecosystem unifying alarm monitoring with surveillance video, access control, automation, and energy schedules with security protocols. Geo-services add location-aware automations, such as reminders to arm systems or adjust thermostats based on employee movements. These tools not only bolster security but also deliver actionable business intelligence, including activity reports, efficiency insights, and event histories to optimize daily operations.Surety Business stands out as the only self-install provider exclusively focused on Alarm.com for Business, differentiating it from commercial security competitors that require professional installers and impose rigid contracts. Businesses benefit from full customization, including scalable user management, scheduled & managed access for commercial doors with electrified locks, and scene-based automations for opening and closing routines. Compatible with leading hardware like Qolsys and 2GIG security panels, the platform supports a wide array of devices, ensuring compatibility with existing setups or new installations.Affordability is a cornerstone of Surety Business, with month-to-month plans starting at competitive rates and no long-term commitments, penalties, or cancellation fees. This structure allows SMBs to adapt their security needs without financial risk, whether adding sites, users, devices, or features as they expand. Optional 24/7 professional monitoring includes video verification, two-way voice communication, and rapid emergency dispatch to minimize false alarms and ensure swift response times.In addition to monitoring, Surety provides industry-leading technical support through a dedicated team specializing in Alarm.com, Qolsys, 2GIG, and commercial configurations. A vibrant community forum offers searchable resources, walkthroughs, and peer insights for troubleshooting and best practices, fostering a supportive ecosystem for business owners, IT & facilities managers alike.The launch comes at a time when SMBs are increasingly seeking cost-effective ways to protect their assets amid rising operational challenges. According to industry reports, commercial security spending is projected to grow significantly, driven by demands for smarter, integrated solutions. Surety Business meets this need by combining Alarm.com's proven reliability—boasting 26 years in business, 24/7 uptime, and more than 100 integrations—with Surety's commitment to transparency and customer control."Surety Business isn't just about security; it's about giving businesses the tools to thrive with confidence," added Boder. "Our self-managed model reduces dependency on external vendors, cuts costs, and enhances control, all while delivering the same high standards that have made Surety Home the go-to choice for DIY Alarm.com residential security."Surety Business is available now, with easy onboarding for new users. Businesses can visit https://surety.business / to explore plans, features, and get started. Surety invites SMB owners, IT & facilities managers, and security professionals to experience the future of commercial security—affordable, flexible, and fully in their hands.About SuretySurety is a leading provider of DIY security solutions, renowned for Surety Home, the premier self-managed Alarm.com platform for residential users. With a focus on transparency, affordability, and exceptional support, Surety empowers customers to take control of their security without contracts or hidden fees. Expanding into the commercial space with Surety Business, Surety continues to innovate, delivering professional-grade protection to homes and businesses alike. For more information, visit https://suretyhome.com or https://surety.business

