ALOE CARE HEALTH NAMED TO THE 2026 NEW YORK DIGITAL HEALTH 100

Aloe Care Health Wins 2026 Award For Shaping the Future of Healthcare Innovation

DH100 Recognizes The Companies Shaping The Future Of Healthcare Innovation In NY

Being recognized underscores that this isn’t theoretical—it’s delivering real results. As the population ages, caregivers and healthcare providers need proactive insights, not just reactive alerts.” — Evan Schwartz

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aloe Care Health announced today that it has been named to the 2026 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), an annual recognition honoring the most innovative and high-impact digital health startups in the New York region. Published by Digital Health New York (DHNY), the DH100 is released in conjunction with the 2026 New York Healthcare Innovation Report, which analyzes key investment trends, market dynamics, and opportunities shaping the digital health ecosystem.

Now in its seventh year, the DH100 spotlights the companies driving healthcare forward through bold ideas and scalable solutions. The 2026 list includes 48 new companies addressing some of healthcare’s most complex challenges, alongside members of the DHNY Hall of Fame, which recognizes organizations whose early and lasting contributions helped build New York’s digital health ecosystem.

“Being recognized underscores that this work isn’t theoretical—it’s delivering real results,” said Evan Schwartz, CEO and Co-Founder of Aloe Care Health. “As the population ages, caregivers and healthcare providers need proactive insights, not just reactive alerts. By combining ambient in-home data, AI-driven fall prediction, and human-centered design, we’re helping partners intervene sooner, reduce avoidable emergencies, and support older adults in staying safely independent.”

“The breadth and depth of companies named to this year’s DH100 reflect a clear market shift from experimentation to execution,” said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO of DHNY. “These companies are scaling solutions that improve outcomes while building enduring businesses, demonstrating how innovation at the intersection of care delivery, data, and trust is shaping the next generation of healthcare leaders.”

Aloe Care Health delivers a purpose-built ecosystem that enables proactive monitoring and fall prevention for older adults living at home. The company works with a growing network of home healthcare organizations, Medicare Advantage plans, and Medicaid partners nationwide—helping care teams move from reactive response to predictive, data-informed intervention.

Aloe Care’s platform integrates voice-activated and mobile devices with ambient sensors to generate continuous, real-world insight into daily living patterns. Advanced analytics and AI models support early risk detection, smarter triage, and more efficient care coordination—driving better outcomes while reducing operational burden for partners.

Download a copy of the 2026 New York Healthcare Innovation Report here.

About Aloe Care Health

Aloe Care's award-winning voice-activated system is the world's most advanced medical alert and fall prevention ecosystem for older adults. Aloe Care Health Solutions serves numerous home healthcare organizations and insurance partners throughout the U.S. Aloe Care, purpose-built for healthcare, is the partner of choice for its ability to leverage its significant data set to predict falls and help drive better health outcomes for older adults. The company is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit solutions https://solutions.aloecare.com/.

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is a connected community of digital health leaders who share ideas, spark new directions and create success across the entire ecosystem. As an organization, DHNY seeks to increase the visibility of New York City as a leader in healthcare innovation and showcase the companies and leaders creating the future of healthcare. Its flagship event, DHNY Summit, brings together an elite group of entrepreneurs, investors, payers, providers and executives to cultivate the New York digital health community and drive impactful conversations around the current and future state of digital health. DHNY was founded in 2022 in collaboration with AlleyCorp. For more information or to join DHNY’s mailing list, please visit www.dhny.co.

DH100 Methodology

To compile the DH100, DHNY invited companies to complete an in-depth application with both quantitative and qualitative measures to get to know the company better. DHNY also used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region to round out the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or employed at least 5 people in the New York region. Companies were excluded if: public or non-profit; founded before 2015; on the DH100 five or more years; had an exit. DHNY evaluated companies on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of application, leadership, # of employees, funding, revenue, market fit, differentiated offerings, and community engagement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.