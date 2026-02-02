Governor Abbott Appoints Ahmadi To Texas Southern University Board Of Regents

TEXAS, February 2 - February 2, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Paloma Ahmadi to the Texas Southern University Board of Regents for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029.

Paloma Ahmadi of Shavano Park is the general counsel of Athena and an advisor to WorkWhile. Previously, Ahmadi served at senior legal positions at Brex Inc., Haynes and Boone LLP, and Major League Baseball. She also gained additional experience at Ahmad Zavitsanos Anaipakos and Kirkland Ellis LLP. She is a current member of the State Bar of Texas and the New York State Bar Association and an inactive member of the Washington D.C. Bar. Additionally, she is a member of the Texas Workforce Investment Council and a former board member of Dress for Success San Antonio. Ahmadi received a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard College and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.