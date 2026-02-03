The 10 Best European Countries to Retire Abroad - VALMERAND 2026 Study

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a context of growing mobility among European retirees, this study by the Valmerand firm offers a comparison of ten destinations, selected and ranked below, based on three criteria: quality of life, level of safety, and tax attractiveness / tax advantages for expatriate retirees.

Key takeaways

Safety is a decisive factor: several European countries rank among the best in the Global Peace Index.

Cost of living varies widely across Europe: Eurostat highlights marked disparities, with a significant gap between high-price and low-price countries.

The clearest “retiree regimes” are those offering either a lump-sum taxation framework or a reduced rate on foreign-source income/pensions, subject to residence requirements and compliance / genuine residence substance.

2026 ranking

Cyprus - Competitive taxation of foreign pensions (5% option), Mediterranean climate, and no taxes on dividends and investment interest under non-dom status (new resident who does not hold Cypriot nationality).

Malta - “Malta Retirement Programme”: 15% on foreign income received in Malta (including pensions and other income), no tax on income not remitted to Malta, English-speaking environment, strong healthcare system.

Andorra - Mountain lifestyle, very low crime, personal income tax capped at 10% and limited wealth taxation (high entry ticket: €1,000,000 investment + €50,000 government contribution).

Italy - Quality of life and healthcare, “pensionati esteri” scheme at 7% (subject to geographic conditions and prior-residence criteria) or a flat-tax regime at €300,000 per year (generally attractive if income exceeds €1,000,000 per year).

Greece - Climate and cost of living, alternative regime at 7% on foreign income for retirees (valid for 15 years) or a flat-tax regime for high incomes (€100,000 per year).

Switzerland - “Premium” safety and infrastructure, cantonal taxation and the possibility of lump-sum taxation (“forfait fiscal”) for certain profiles.

Bulgaria - Low cost of living within the EU, flat personal income tax rate (10%).

Spain - Healthcare system, climate, and high life expectancy, but relatively high taxation (and watchpoints regarding wealth tax / net worth tax).

France - Quality healthcare and infrastructure, but heavy taxation (progressive rates + social contributions on capital income).

Hungary - Competitive costs, flat personal income tax rate (15%), but regional disparities in healthcare quality.

About Valmerand

Valmerand is a firm specializing in international expatriation, with a team bringing together over 20 years of experience. The firm advises families, private investors, retirees, and entrepreneurs on their international needs related to expatriation.

Methodology

Quality of life: climate, access to healthcare, cost of living (Eurostat indicators), and overall attractiveness factors.

Safety: Global Peace Index (where available) and alternative indicators (e.g., intentional homicides - World Bank) for certain micro-states not included.

Taxation: official country texts on the taxation of pensions and income (special regimes, nominal rates).

