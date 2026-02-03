Transport Safety Consultants Offers DOT Compliance Consulting and training for Transportation and Logistics Companies

DOT compliance by Transport Safety Consultants

Jacksonville, FL- Transport Safety Consultants provides DOT compliance consulting, training, and mock audits to help trucking companies reduce regulatory risk.

Our mission is to provide our clients with actionable training and information that they can use today to keep their people safe and manage their regulatory risk,” — Earl Coy

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOT compliance consulting has become essential as transportation companies face the formidable task of navigating complex and frequently changing USDOT regulations.According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) summary of enforcement cases for FY 2024, over 27 million dollars in fines were paid by transportation companies in enforcement cases for non-compliance with federal regulations. Although final figures for 2025 penalties are not available, enforcement trends indicate that fines are projected to meet or exceed 2024 levels.Transport Safety Consultants (TSC), a leading provider of DOT compliance consulting, delivers tailored services to help carriers and shippers maintain compliance with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSRs), hazardous materials regulations under 49 CFR, and multi-modal dangerous goods standards including IATA and IMDG."Our mission is to provide our clients with actionable training and information that they can use today to keep their people safe and manage their regulatory risk," said Earl Coy, Founder of Transport Safety Consultants. With over 30 years of experience as a former enforcement official and DOT compliance consultant, Coy and his team bring deep expertise to address the unique compliance needs of transportation operations nationwide.TSC's DOT compliance consulting services focus on identifying gaps in current programs and developing targeted solutions to strengthen safety protocols and reduce exposure to violations. This includes comprehensive mock DOT audits that prepare companies for actual FMCSA compliance reviews, helping them address potential issues in records, operations, and safety procedures before an official audit occurs. Proactive preparation through expert guidance enables companies to mitigate serious violations that could impact safety ratings and approach audits with confidence.Training forms a core component of TSC's offerings. DOT compliance training equips teams with practical knowledge of regulations, enhancing understanding to maintain low CSA scores, improve maintenance and inspection procedures, and prepare for audits and inspections.Specialized DOT hazmat training addresses a frequent audit finding: inadequate hazardous materials training. New hazmat employees must receive initial training within 90 days of hire, with recurrent training every three years. TSC provides thorough hazmat instruction covering fundamentals of 49 CFR, as well as IATA for air and IMDG for maritime transport, ensuring shippers and distributors meet all modal requirements. Training is available either onsite at the client's facility or through convenient online delivery.With a national presence and regional focus, Transport Safety Consultants serves clients in Florida, Georgia, the Southeast, and across the country. Their customized approach supports companies whose growth may outpace internal compliance resources, offering manager, supervisor, and employee programs proven to enhance safety and regulatory performance.To learn more about how DOT compliance consulting and training from Transport Safety Consultants can help reduce regulatory risks and support safe operations, visit tscsafe.com, explore their services, or review training options. For direct assistance, contact (904) 429-4951.About Transport Safety ConsultantsTransport Safety Consultants provides expert DOT compliance consulting, training, mock audits, and hazardous materials/dangerous goods programs to the trucking, logistics, shipping, and distribution industries. Founded by Earl Coy, the firm emphasizes practical, actionable solutions to promote safety and minimize compliance risks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.