TradeworX Consulting and Rockwall Capital Group Announce Strategic Partnership

Partnership combines operational expertise and growth capital to help home services businesses scale, professionalize operations, and expand nationally.

ROCKWALL, TX, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TradeworX Consulting , a national business advisory firm focused on the handyman and residential trades sector, today announced a strategic partnership with Rockwall Capital Group , a Texas-based private investment and consulting firm.The partnership brings together TradeworX’s operational expertise in the home services industry with Rockwall Capital Group’s experience in strategy, financial discipline, and growth-stage execution. Together, the firms aim to help independent contractors and small service businesses build scalable, sustainable operations.TradeworX Consulting works with handyman and residential service business owners to implement systems related to pricing, job costing, marketing, call center performance, and field operations. The firm focuses on early-stage and growth-oriented operators seeking to professionalize their businesses.Rockwall Capital Group partners with founder-led companies to provide strategic guidance, operational structure, and long-term growth support. The firm emphasizes disciplined execution, governance, and value creation.“This partnership reflects a shared belief that many skilled trades professionals fail not because of a lack of skill, but because of a lack of systems,” said David Vega, Managing Partner of Rockwall Capital Group. “TradeworX has built a practical approach to addressing that gap, and we see significant opportunity to expand its impact.”Ben Alexander, Founder of TradeworX Consulting, added, “Rockwall Capital Group brings experience and perspective that complements our mission. This partnership allows us to strengthen our offerings while remaining focused on helping contractors build durable, well-run businesses.”Under the partnership, TradeworX will continue to operate independently, with Rockwall Capital Group supporting strategic initiatives including program expansion, operational infrastructure, and long-term platform development.About TradeworX ConsultingTradeworX Consulting is a business advisory firm serving handyman and residential service contractors across the United States. The firm provides coaching, training, and operational frameworks designed to help small operators improve profitability, efficiency, and long-term sustainability.About Rockwall Capital GroupRockwall Capital Group is a Texas-based private investment and consulting firm that partners with founder-led businesses during critical growth phases. The firm focuses on strategic planning, operational discipline, and long-term value creation.

