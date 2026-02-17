Ampere Electric Expands Las Vegas Presence with New Henderson Location for 24/7 Emergency & Residential Service

Ampere Electric Las Vegas Electrical Contractor Ampere Electric Las Vegas Electricians Shane Viggiani Owner - Ampere Electric Las Vegas Commercial Electricians Residential Electrician - Lighting Installation

Leading Las Vegas electrician expands with a new Henderson branch, providing 24/7 emergency repairs, residential wiring, and expert electrical panel upgrades.

This second location marks an exciting chapter in our growth” — Shane Vigianni

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ampere Electric, the premier Las Vegas electrician known for quality residential and commercial service, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location at 405 Max Ct, Henderson, NV 89011. This strategic expansion ensures that homeowners searching for an electrician near me in Henderson, Anthem, Seven Hills, and the greater Las Vegas Valley have immediate access to 24/7 emergency electrical repairs.

The new Henderson facility serves as a dedicated hub for Ampere Electric's high-demand residential services, including professional lighting installations, electrical panel upgrades, and urgent troubleshooting. By establishing a physical presence in the 89011 zip code, Ampere Electric has effectively reduced response times for residents in Green Valley and MacDonald Highlands, providing a level of local expertise that only a specialized Henderson electrician can offer.

The original Las Vegas location at 4710 W Dewey Dr, #112, Las Vegas, NV 89118, continues to serve as the company's primary hub, ensuring seamless, code-compliant operations across the entire region.

"This second location marks an exciting chapter in our growth," said Shane Viggiani, Owner of Ampere Electric. "Our team of experienced electricians has always been powered by people, and this expansion allows us to bring our 30+ years of expertise in residential and commercial electrical services closer to more customers. Whether it's wiring a new home for reliability or handling an urgent residential repair, we're committed to building trust, one spark at a time."

Customers can view reviews, directions, and more on Ampere Electric's Google Business Profiles:

Las Vegas Office: https://www.google.com/maps?cid=15514937999598039004

Henderson Office: https://www.google.com/maps?cid=13729376953652353443

Ampere Electric, licensed under Nevada #88495, remains dedicated to safety, quality, and community involvement. Serving Las Vegas, Henderson, and nearby areas, the company looks forward to powering more homes and businesses with reliable, code-compliant residential and commercial electrical solutions. For more details on Ampere Electric's services, visit ampereelectricnv.com or call (702) 979-1747.

About Ampere Electric

Ampere Electric is a family-owned electrical contractor with over 30 years of combined experience, specializing in residential and commercial electrical services across Las Vegas and Henderson. From 24/7 emergency repairs to expert panel upgrades and lighting installations, Ampere delivers reliable, code-compliant solutions that keep Nevada homes and businesses powered safely. Nevada License #88495. Learn more at ampereelectricnv.com.

Las Vegas Electricians 🔌 Ampere Electric 702-979-1747 | Las Vegas Electrician Near Me

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.