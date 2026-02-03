New Leadership Book Pre-Order, Obsessed: Cultivating the Customer-Driven Leader - with Special Access/Speaking Packages

80% of executives believe they are delivering great customer experiences but less than 10% of customers agree.” — James H. Killian, Ph.D.

NOVATO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pre-orders are now live for Obsessed: Cultivating the Customer-Driven Leader, a new business leadership book that delivers a practical roadmap for turning customer focus into measurable growth, stronger culture, and sustained competitive advantage.

At a time when loyalty is fragile, employees are stretched, and expectations from customers and investors continue to rise, Obsessed introduces a research-backed leadership framework that aligns Leadership Experience (LX), Employee Experience (EX), and Customer Experience (CX) into one cohesive system for performance.

Written by leadership expert, executive advisor, and business professor Dr. James H. Killian, the book blends data, real company case studies, and actionable tools leaders can immediately apply to drive results on the front lines.

Why This Book Matters Now - Most organizations claim to be customer-centric. Few operationalize it.

Obsessed shows leaders how to move beyond slogans and surveys to build cultures where customer focus drives everyday decisions — improving retention, engagement, innovation, and financial performance.

Bring Obsessed to Your Organization - A limited number of executive keynote and workshop facilitation packages are also available in conjunction with the book launch. These sessions help leadership teams translate the principles of Obsessed into practical action plans tailored to their organization.

Ideal for:

~Leadership offsites

~Conferences and summits

~Enterprise transformation initiatives

~Culture and customer experience programs

