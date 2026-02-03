RapidCare Emergency Room Expands with a New Location in San Antonio, TX

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After providing emergency medical services across seven locations in the Houston metropolitan area, RapidCare Emergency Room and Urgent ER Care has expanded its operations into San Antonio with the opening of a new freestanding emergency room near Airport San Antonio . The facility represents the company’s first location in the San Antonio and marks its entry into the South Texas healthcare market.The new emergency room is located at 13402 San Pedro Avenue, near U.S. Highway 281 and in close proximity to the San Antonio International Airport. The RapidCare Emergency Room and Urgent ER Care facility began seeing patients from December 16, 2025 and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Designed as a licensed freestanding emergency department, the San Antonio location is equipped to treat a wide range of emergency medical conditions for both adults and children. The emergency care facility is staffed by board-certified emergency care physicians, registered nurses, and licensed medical professionals trained in emergency medicine. On-site diagnostic capabilities include laboratory testing, X-ray imaging, and CT scans, allowing physicians to evaluate and treat patients without the need for transfer to a hospital-based emergency department.Freestanding emergency rooms differ from urgent care clinics in that they are equipped to handle higher-acuity medical conditions, including severe illnesses and injuries that require immediate medical attention. Patients visiting RapidCare Emergency Room and Urgent ER Care San Antonio location may seek care for symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, abdominal pain, traumatic injuries, high fever, and other urgent medical concerns.RapidCare Emergency Room and Urgent ER Care operates multiple freestanding emergency facilities throughout the Houston area, where it has provided emergency medical services for several years. With the opening of the San Antonio location, the company now operates eight freestanding emergency rooms in Texas. The expansion reflects a broader trend of freestanding emergency departments opening in Texas communities to supplement hospital-based emergency services.As San Antonio continues to grow, ensuring access to no wait emergency medical care close to where people live and work becomes increasingly important,” said Dr. Ike Ilochonwu, MD, owner, founder, and CMO of RapidCare Emergency Room. “This facility was established to serve the community by providing licensed emergency medical care in a setting designed to minimize wait times, while meeting the clinical standards of a full emergency department.”The San Antonio emergency room accepts most major private insurance plans. Patients without insurance are also able to receive care at the facility. As with all emergency departments, services are billed as emergency care rather than urgent care, consistent with state and federal healthcare regulations.The facility is open to the public and provides emergency medical care to residents, travelers, and visitors in the surrounding area.About: RapidCare Emergency Room & Urgent ER Care is a Texas-based provider of licensed freestanding emergency medical services. The organization operates multiple emergency room locations across the state, offering 24/7 emergency care for adults and children. RapidCare Emergency Room facilities are staffed by board-certified physicians and licensed medical professionals and are equipped with on-site diagnostic imaging and laboratory services to support timely evaluation and treatment of emergency medical conditions.Address: 13402 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216Website: https://rapidcareemergency.com/

