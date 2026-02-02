Survey finds prior authorization viewed as greatest hurdle in navigating health care

A KFF survey published today found that people view prior authorization as the biggest challenge beyond costs when navigating the health care system. In terms of issues people viewed as a “major burden,” prior authorization was highest at 32%, followed by understanding their bill or what they owe at 23%. Prior authorization was also considered the “single biggest burden” before accessing certain tests, treatments or medication. Additionally, among individuals with a chronic condition requiring ongoing medical treatment, 39% said prior authorization was the largest burden, more than twice as much as any other issue mentioned.

