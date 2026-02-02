Submit Release
HHS announces behavioral health program to assist homeless individuals

The Department of Health and Human Services today announced a new behavioral health initiative to assist homeless individuals with substance use treatment and recovery. The program, called the Safety Through Recovery, Engagement, and Evidence-based Treatment and Supports, or STREETS, will focus on psychiatric care, medical stabilization and crisis intervention, HHS said. The initiative is tied to an executive order issued by the administration last week on substance use. 

