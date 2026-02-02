Toronto Toys Expands 2026 Ride-On Car Collection with New Two-Seater and Remote-Control Models

Toronto Toys expands its 2026 ride-on car collection with new two-seater and parental remote-control models for Canadian families. Official Toronto Toys logo — a trusted Canadian retailer for kids’ ride-on cars and outdoor toys.

Our growing two-seater and remote-control lineup reflects how families want their kids to play together while staying safe.” — Jeremy Galin, Founder of Toronto Toys

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto Toys is kicking off the new year with a major announcement as it expands its 2026 ride-on car collection, introducing new two-seater ride-on cars and parental remote-control models designed for enhanced safety and family play.

As Canadian families increasingly look for shared riding experiences and added control options, Toronto Toys’ January release reflects the company’s continued focus on innovation, accessibility, and thoughtful design within the children’s electric vehicle market.

Two-Seater Ride-On Car Options for Families

The expanded 2026 collection introduces new two-seater ride-on car models built for siblings, friends, and families who prefer shared play experiences. These vehicles allow more than one child to ride at the same time, offering a practical and engaging option for households with multiple children.

Rather than focusing solely on individual play, the two-seater lineup encourages social interaction and imaginative scenarios, from pretend road trips to everyday backyard adventures.

“We’ve heard from many parents who love the idea of their kids riding together instead of taking turns,” said Jeremy Galin, founder of Toronto Toys. “Our growing two-seater offering reflects that feedback and helps families find ride-on cars that better match how their children actually play.”

Parental Remote-Control Models Add Confidence for Parents

Alongside its two-seater expansion, Toronto Toys is also introducing additional parental remote-control ride-on models for 2026. These vehicles are designed for younger riders or families who want added support during early driving experiences.

