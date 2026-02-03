AutoAcquire AI Acquires Virtuans to Accelerate Agentic AI Innovation in Automotive Dealer Acquisition

Fully Automated Vehicle Acquisition Platform

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoAcquire AI, a leading provider of next-generation solutions for the automotive industry, today announced the acquisition of Virtuans ( www.virtuans.ai ), an artificial intelligence company known for its advanced automation and intelligent agent technology.This strategic acquisition significantly strengthens AutoAcquire AI’s position at the forefront of agentic AI, enabling dealerships to deploy autonomous, always-on AI agents that can manage both inbound and outbound voice and text communications throughout the vehicle acquisition lifecycle.With Virtuans joining the AutoAcquire AI platform, the combined organization will accelerate the development of AI-powered dealership solutions that help automate and optimize the entire acquisition process—from sourcing and seller engagement to appraisal coordination and deal execution.“Virtuans has built an impressive foundation in intelligent automation and AI agent development,” said Anthony Monteiro, CEO at AutoAcquire AI. “By bringing their expertise into AutoAcquire AI, we are expanding our ability to deliver agentic AI solutions that can operate proactively, communicate naturally, and drive real outcomes for dealers looking to scale acquisition efficiently.”Transforming Dealer Acquisition with Agentic AIAutoAcquire AI is pioneering a new era of dealership operations through agentic AI agents designed to act as digital acquisition assistants.These agents can:- Engage sellers instantly through inbound calls, SMS, and chat- Run outbound campaigns to source vehicles directly from consumers- Qualify leads, schedule follow-ups, and manage conversations autonomously- Support appraisal workflows and acquisition decision-making- Reduce manual workload while increasing conversion and speed-to-purchaseBoth Virtuans founders are going to be heading up the AI technology and AI product for AutoAcquire AI. Raheel Ahmad will become the new Head of AI Product and Muddassar Sharif will be appointed the Head of AI Technology.By combining Virtuans’ AI innovation with AutoAcquire AI’s automotive expertise, dealerships will gain access to a fully integrated solution that automates acquisition end-to-end while maintaining a human-like communication experience. “Our shared vision is to empower dealers with AI agents that don’t just assist—but actually execute,” said Raheel Ahmad. “Together with AutoAcquire AI, we will deliver intelligent voice and messaging agents that help dealers acquire more vehicles faster, with less friction and greater efficiency.” Muddassar Sharif added.Accelerating the Future of Automotive AutomationThe acquisition supports AutoAcquire AI’s broader mission to build the industry’s most advanced acquisition automation platform—one that enables dealers to compete in a rapidly evolving market where speed, personalization, and operational scale are critical. Virtuans’ technology and team will immediately contribute to AutoAcquire AI’s roadmap, expanding capabilities in conversational AI, workflow automation, and dealer-focused intelligent systems.The acquisition is effective immediately, and both organizations are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for customers and partners, with continued support and accelerated innovation.About AutoAcquire AIAutoAcquireAI ( www.autoacquireai.com ) is a next-generation automotive intelligence company delivering agentic AI solutions that help dealerships, OEMs, and mobility businesses automate acquisition, optimize operations, and elevate customer engagement through voice, text, and intelligent workflow execution.About VirtuansVirtuans ( www.virtuans.ai ) is an AI and automation company specializing in intelligent agent development and digital transformation, enabling organizations to modernize operations and unlock scalable growth through advanced AI.

