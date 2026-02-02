ICE Arrests Previously Deported Criminal Illegal Alien with Rap Sheet Including Strangulation, Rape, and Drug Crimes Released by New York Sanctuary Policies

New York ignored ICE’s detainer AND criminal warrant and released this monster back onto New York City streets four separate times

NEW YORK — ICE officers arrested Gerardo Miguel-Mora, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who was charged with strangulation, rape, sexual assault, burglary, grand larceny, and drug possession in New York City on January 30, 2026. ICE officers were forced to arrest this public safety threat at large because New York City’s sanctuary policies released him back onto the streets instead of safely transferring him into ICE custody. Despite twelve separate phone calls confirming the criminal arrest warrant, sanctuary politicians refused to honor the ICE detainer and the federal arrest warrant and released Miguel-Mora from custody on January 7 directly onto the streets of New York.

This criminal was released multiple times. His criminal history includes:

Between July 23 and August 14, 2011, Miguel-Mora was arrested and charged with rape, strangulation, assault, forcible touching, burglary, and disorderly conduct .

. On January 12, 2012, the New York State Supreme Court convicted Miguel-Mora of burglary , and sentenced him to a term of 42 months, with 10 years post-release supervision.

On April 30, 2023, the New York Police Department arrested and charged Miguel-Mora with false personation and grand larceny .

. On May 23, 2024, NYPD arrested and charged Miguel-Mora with grand larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance . NYPD released Miguel-Mora the next day, before an immigration detainer could be lodged.

. On August 16, 2024, NYPD again arrested Miguel-Mora for larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. NYPD released Miguel-Mora the next day before ICE could lodge an immigration detainer.

On March 25, 2025, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a criminal warrant for Miguel-Mora for illegal reentry and illegal reentry as an aggravated felon.

On January 7, the NYPD arrested Miguel-Mora and charged him with criminal possession of a controlled substance . Later that day, ICE New York City lodged an immigration detainer against Miguel-Mora with Manhattan Central Booking and submitted the USDC SDNY criminal warrant to Manhattan Central Booking.

NYPD again arrested Miguel-Mora on January 28 and charged him with larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. Once again, NYPD released Miguel-Mora on January 29, despite an ICE detainer and a federal arrest warrant.

Miguel-Mora illegally entered the United States on an unknown date and at an unknown location, without being admitted, inspected, or paroled by a U.S. immigration official. An immigration judge issued him a final order of removal on July 20, 2012. ICE arrested Miguel-Mora and removed him to Mexico on September 14, 2012. He chose to commit another felony and illegally entered the United States at an unknown time and location.

“These are the types of public safety threats New York Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani are releasing from their jails onto the streets to perpetrate more crimes and create more victims,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We need local law enforcement to cooperate with us to get these heinous criminals out of our neighborhoods. 7 of the 10 safest cities in the United States cooperate with ICE. We are once again calling on Governor Hochul to commit to turning the more than 7,000 heinous criminals in New York’s custody over to ICE.”

Since January 20, New York’s failure to honor ICE detainers has resulted in the release of 6,947 criminal illegal aliens. The crimes of these aliens include 29 homicides, 2,509 assaults, 199 burglaries, 305 robberies, 392 dangerous drugs offenses, 300 weapons offenses, and 207 sexual predatory offenses.

There are currently 7,113 aliens in the custody of a New York jurisdiction with an active detainer. The crimes of these aliens include 148 homicides, 717 assaults, 134 burglaries, 106 robberies, 235 dangerous drugs offenses, 152 weapons offenses, and 260 sexual predatory offenses.

# # #