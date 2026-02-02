DHS Arrests More Criminal Illegal Aliens in Minnesota Over the Weekend Including Sex Offenders, Child Abusers, and Violent Assailants

DHS law enforcement continues removing criminal illegal aliens from Minnesota: wow.dhs.gov/Minnesota

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announces the arrests of more criminal illegal aliens from the streets of Minnesota over the weekend during Operation Metro Surge, including those convicted of sexual assault, cruelty toward a child, and assault.

“While Hollywood celebrities embarrassed themselves trying to drum up hatred of ICE officers from the Grammys, DHS law enforcement was hard at work arresting sex offenders, child abusers, and criminals convicted of assault in Minnesota,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We need Minnesota sanctuary politicians to let us into their jails to arrest these vicious criminals instead of releasing them and allowing them to create more victims. ICE has more than 1,360 active detainers for criminals in Minnesota jails. We are once again calling on Minnesota’s sanctuary politicians to commit to turning these criminals over to ICE.”

Some of the criminals arrested during Operation Metro Surge on Friday and Saturday include:

Vong Som, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted of terroristic threats, sexual assault, and weapons possession.

Houa Xiong, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted for sexual assault, disorderly conduct, and obstructing police.

Charanjit Singh, a criminal illegal alien from India convicted of cruelty toward a child, drug possession, and flight to avoid prosecution.

Baltazar Camposeco-Ros, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted for domestic assault, domestic abuse–violation of a no-contact order, and driving while intoxicated.

Ze Ger Vue, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted for multiple counts of assault, weapons possession, and property damage.

Lor Thor, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted for assault.

Minh Tien Quach, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam convicted for robbery, possession of a firearm, and drug trafficking.

Ernesto Alexander Dominguez-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted for assault, disorderly conduct, and driving under the influence.

Fong Vang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted of receiving stolen property and property damage.

