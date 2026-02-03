Tendeza Moda Announces Starlette Brand Collaboration with BrandedCo to Promote and Celebrate Women’s Athletics

Ali Bainbridge - University of Nebraska Cross Country and Track & Field Starlette is demi-fine jewelry at its finest. Compliments Included. Tendeza Moda - Redefining Accessible Luxury

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tendeza Moda , a contemporary lifestyle company redefining accessible luxury, today announced a new collaboration with BrandedCo featuring elevated new jewelry designs from the company’s Starlette brand alongside both current and former NCAA female athletes as well as professional female athletes. The initiative represents the company’s continued commitment to empowering women who lead with confidence, purpose, and authenticity—both on and off the field.Through this partnership, participating athletes will collaborate with Starlette as brand ambassadors, content collaborators, and community advocates. The program is designed to celebrate female athletic excellence while highlighting individuality, personal style, and life beyond sport.“Our brand was founded on the belief that we live our best lives when we have the confidence to be ourselves and few embody that belief more than women who compete at the highest levels,” said Timothy Lantz, CEO and co-founder of Tendeza Moda. “Through our new partnership with BrandedCo we are amplifying voices that will inspire not only the next generation, but all generations of women to believe in themselves and embrace their potential—whether that is in athletics, education, business, or everyday life.”The partnership aligns with the evolving landscape of collegiate athletics and NIL opportunities, providing athletes with authentic brand collaborations that extend beyond competition. Athletes will engage in storytelling, product campaigns, community initiatives, and select appearances, all while maintaining full ownership of their personal brands.“The BrandedCo girls inspire me every day — not just for the incredible athletes they are, but for who they are beyond their sports,” said Amber Raines, former NCAA athlete, SEC champion, and the founder and CEO of Branded Co. “This partnership gives them the space to be seen, celebrated, and supported beyond athletics in a way that we are so honored to be a part of!”The initial cohort of athletes represents a diverse range of sports, backgrounds, and career stages—from professional athletes like Taiya Shelby (Team Under Armour - Track & Field) and NCAA competitors like Ali Bainbridge (University of Nebraska - Cross Country, Track & Field) and Kayden Henry (University of Texas - Softball), to former collegiate standouts like Halley Smith (Southern Illinois University - Basketball) and Renya Pine (Arizona State - Dance) who are now pursuing careers and impact beyond athletics. Additional athletes will be announced throughout the year.“We are proud to partner with and celebrate women across the country as they pursue excellence. Empowering female athletes to express themselves and commemorate meaningful milestones through our jewelry is both an honor and a privilege.”, said company co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Angela Harris, herself a former athlete.For Tendeza Moda, the initiative reinforces its mission to deliver high-quality, affordable luxury while creating meaningful partnerships rooted in empowerment, self-expression, and socially responsible consumerism.---About Branded CoFounded in 2025, BrandedCo is a female-founded agency led by a former NCAA Division I athlete turned marketing director and content creator, redefining the space between athlete and influencer through meaningful brand collaborations.For more information visitMedia Contact:Branded Co LLCamber@brandedcomarketing.com---About Tendeza ModaTendeza Moda was founded in 2024 with the belief that we live our best life when we have the confidence to just be ourselves. Our portfolio of products is carefully crafted to deliver the highest quality in affordable luxury so that no matter what your budget is, you can always look your best, feel your best, and set your own standard. The company's flagship brand, Starlette, is an emerging leader in demi-fine jewelry, fusing luxury design, premium materials, expert craftsmanship and unparalleled service to create a unique jewelry experience that truly stands the test of time while emphasizing environmental and socially responsible business practices.For more information visitMedia Contact:

