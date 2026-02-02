Reminder: Media accreditation for 14th Ministerial Conference closes on 26 February

Before submitting the details for accreditation, media representatives are requested to make sure they fulfil the criteria specified on the WTO website. Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have a separate accreditation process. Delegations should apply through their designated channels.

Journalists and other media representatives are required to submit a scanned copy of the letter of assignment from their editor on an official letterhead and a digital passport photo. Once the application has been considered, a confirmation letter will be sent by e-mail. A detailed explanation of the accreditation procedure is available here.

Accreditation for attending the Ministerial Conference does not automatically grant entry into Cameroon. Most nationals require a visa to enter Cameroon. Information on visa formalities for journalists will be posted when available.

Further information for the media is available here. Please refer back to this page for updates.

Have any questions? Please contact us by email at: [email protected]

Background information

The Ministerial Conference is the WTO's top decision-making body. The Marrakesh Agreement establishing the organization instructs members to hold one at least every two years. The event is attended by trade ministers and other senior officials from the 166 members of the organization. For more details, check on news about the Ministerial Conference.