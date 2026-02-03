ESMART Launches Weather Adaptation Feature to Automatically Reduce Speed During Severe Weather

ESMART's Weather Adaptation feature controls speed during unfavorable conditions.

INDIANAPOLIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESMART, a leading provider of Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) and dynamic speed management technology for commercial fleets, announced the official launch of its Weather Adaptation safety feature. The solution automatically adjusts vehicle speed in response to hazardous weather conditions and is already live with major North American carriers including K&B Transportation and Western Express.The ESMART Weather Adaptation feature continuously monitors weather data for snow, ice, heavy rain, high winds, and reduced visibility. When conditions pose elevated risk, fleets can enable weather zones that automatically reduce vehicle speed when a truck enters the affected area. The reduced speed remains in effect only while the vehicle is inside the active weather zone, and the driver receives a clear in-cab message explaining the change.The platform also provides fleets with real-time visibility into every vehicle operating within active storm zones, allowing safety leaders to proactively manage risk, communicate with drivers, and adjust plans as conditions evolve. More information on the Weather Adaptation solution is available at https:// esmartcontrol.com /solution/weather-adaptation/.Early Success: Fleets Seeing Immediate Safety BenefitsLance Evans, Director of Safety at K&B Transportation, said the Weather Adaptation feature has already proven its value during two significant weather events early in the winter season, one impacting the Upper Midwest and another across the Northeast.“The weather feature helped us proactively protect our fleet and keep our drivers out of dangerous situations,” Evans said. “It has already made a noticeable difference during recent storms, and it reflects the quality, responsiveness, and innovation we have come to expect from ESMART. They continue to be a true partner by listening to our needs, collaborating on solutions, and delivering technology that improves safety and operations across our fleet.”Western Express Highlights Real-Time Weather Adaptive Speed ControlDaniel Patterson, Director of Safety at Western Express, emphasized the importance of consistent, automated speed management during hazardous conditions.“Severe weather creates high-risk situations very quickly,” Patterson said. “ESMART’s Weather Adaptation capability automatically slows the vehicle when and where conditions demand it. It is a major step forward in protecting our people and the motoring public.”ESMART Emphasizes Commitment to Proactive Fleet SafetyMathieu Boivin, CEO at ESMART, said the Weather Adaptation launch reflects the company’s mission to provide fleets with practical, real-time tools that help prevent accidents before they happen.“Weather conditions can change rapidly, and fleets need a consistent and reliable way to slow vehicles automatically when storms create unsafe conditions,” Boivin said. “This feature allows safety teams to proactively protect their drivers and reduce exposure without relying on split-second driver judgment. It is another strong example of how collaboration with our customers leads to meaningful safety innovation.”The Weather Adaptation capability integrates seamlessly with ESMART’s Intelligent Speed Assistance platform, enabling fleets to combine posted speed limit compliance, speed-controlled geofence zones, low bridge collision prevention, and weather adaptive speed control within a single system.About K&B TransportationK&B Transportation is a family-owned and operated refrigerated trucking carrier with a long tradition of excellence in perishable freight transportation. Founded in 1987, the company operates a large fleet serving customers throughout the Midwest and beyond. K&B is committed to safety, dependable service, and strong driver partnerships. More information is available at kbtransportation.com About Western ExpressWestern Express, Inc. is a privately owned American truckload carrier based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1991, Western Express has grown into one of the largest truckload carriers in the United States, serving customers nationwide. The company is committed to safe, reliable transportation and continued investment in advanced safety technology. More information is available at westernexp.com ABOUT ESMARTIndianapolis and Montreal-based ESMART provides Dynamic Speed Management solutions to the transportation industry that reduce the risk and liability from speed violations and speed-related crashes. Fleets deploying ESMART see improved CSA scores and decreased fuel consumption. In addition to its industry-leading Dynamic Speed Management solution, ESMART is transforming fleet safety with features such as Low Bridge Collision Prevention, Speed Controlled Geofence Zones, Weather Adaptation, and Remote Vehicle Immobilization. For more information, please visit esmartcontrol.com.

