SUPER HEROES UNITE: GUIDE DOGS OF AMERICA | TENDER LOVING CANINES and DC EMBARK ON AN IMPACTFUL COLLABORATION

Guide Dogs of America welcomes a new class of superheroes, celebrating a DC sponsored litter that brings iconic storytelling to real-world impact!

Partnering with DC brings a powerful and joyful energy to the everyday heroes among us - especially our future guide and service dogs, and the impact they will have in changing lives for the better.” — Tony Blevins, GDA|TLC President & Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Super Powers unite! Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines (“GDA|TLC") joins forces with DC Hearts melted on Friday as Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines welcomed a new class of superheroes during Puppy Go Home Day at its Los Angeles based campus, celebrating the debut of a DC sponsored puppy litter in a collaboration that brings iconic storytelling to real-world impact.“DC and GDA|TLC have an extraordinary opportunity to tell a powerful story together, one that unites DC’s iconic Super Heroes with an organization dedicated to creating life changing, four legged heroes,” said Jim Lee, president, publisher, and chief creative officer, DC. “Working together spotlights a future where comic book heroism becomes real world action, reflected in extraordinary dogs whose bravery and service transform lives one step at a time. In a rare and meaningful departure from their standard naming conventions, GDA|TLC has allowed this DC-sponsored litter to be named after iconic DC characters. Introducing Krypto, Clark, Lois, Kara, and Lobo.”The event marked the first chapter in the lives of five future guide and service dogs, each beginning a year-long journey with volunteer puppy raisers who will help shape their confidence, skills, and resilience. Against a backdrop of shared excitement between the GDA|TLC and DC teams, enthusiastic families, and nonstop puppy antics, the day delivered everything audiences love: emotion, purpose, and irresistible four-legged stars.The DC-sponsored litter represents a unique collaboration between DC, home to some of the world’s most iconic characters and greatest storytelling brands, and a nonprofit whose mission centers on independence, confidence, and connection. Throughout their training, the DC Puppies will wear special co-branded vests symbolizing shared values of courage, responsibility, and hope.“At DC, we’re known for telling stories about Super Heroes, but this collaboration gives us the opportunity to share a different kind of story, one rooted in real-world heroism,” said Anne DePies, SVP and general manager, DC. “The most impactful stories inspire connection and empathy, and last year at SDCC we saw firsthand how these guide dogs sparked joy and meaningful engagement with fans at the DC booth. That emotional response is a powerful reminder of the life changing impact these dogs will one day have on someone in need. We’re proud to help shine a light on the everyday heroes who make an extraordinary difference in our communities.”Fans can follow the DC pups at DC.com/pups as their training unfolds throughout the year, as the partnership with Guide Dogs of America will deliver a series of co-branded events, media moments, and storytelling activations, celebrating impact, community, and heroism. Fans will also be able to join the fun and follow along through social activations throughout the year and even meet the puppies in person at San Diego Comic-Con in July.GDA|TLC Social: @GuideDogsofAmerica Instagram, Facebook, TikTokDC Social: @dccomics Instagram, Facebook, & Threads, @dc on TikTokAbout GDA | TLCGuide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines (GDA | TLC) is a nationally accredited nonprofit dedicated to creating life-changing partnerships between people and expertly trained guide and service dogs. For more than 75 years, GDA | TLC has bred, raised, and trained dogs to support individuals who are blind or visually impaired, veterans living with PTSD, TBI, and military-related mobility issues, children with autism, and facility dogs for public institutions across the United States and Canada, as well as a new Therapy Dog program. The organization is a proud member of the International Guide Dog Federation, accredited by Assistance Dogs International, holds a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, and has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for its strong financial stewardship and accountability. Learn more at guidedogsofamerica.org.ABOUT DCDC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC’s creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC’s stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery’s film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

