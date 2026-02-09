Vegas Chamber Celebrates Las Vegas Electrical Contractor Ampere Electric’s Continued Growth With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Ampere Electric Las Vegas Ampere Electric Las Vegas Electricians Shane Viggiani Owner - Ampere Electric Ampere Electric -Las Vegas Chamber Ribbon Cutting Las Vegas Chamber Ribbon Cutting - Ampere Electric

Growing Las Vegas Electrical Contractor Ampere Electric Doubles Its Headquarters to Enhance 24/7 Service and Increase Capacity for All Local Project Sectors

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ampere Electric, one of Southern Nevada’s most trusted electrical contractors, was honored with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Vegas Chamber to celebrate the company’s recent expansion within its existing facility.

The event took place on Monday, November 24, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Ampere Electric, 4710 W. Dewey Drive, Suite 112, Las Vegas, NV 89118. Chamber members and invited guests attended.

Over the past year, Las Vegas based electrical contractor Ampere Electric has grown significantly, adding a second adjacent unit to its longtime headquarters on Dewey Drive—effectively doubling its operational space. The company has called this building home for the last three years, and this latest addition allows it to take on larger commercial projects, stock more inventory, and respond even faster to 24/7 emergency calls across Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, and Summerlin.

“Ampere Electric has called this building home for the last three years, and adding the neighboring unit has been a game-changer for our team and our customers,” said Shane Viggiani, Owner of Ampere Electric. “Today’s ribbon cutting with the Vegas Chamber is the perfect way to mark this milestone and thank the community that’s powered our growth.”

The ceremony highlighted Ampere Electric’s ongoing commitment to hiring local talent, delivering code-compliant work, and supporting the region’s booming residential and commercial sectors.

About Ampere Electric

Ampere Electric has proudly served the Las Vegas Valley for over a decade with residential, commercial, and 24/7 emergency electrical services. NV License C-2 #88495 , bonded, and insured, the company is known for fast response times and upfront pricing. Visit ampereelectricnv.com or call (702) 979-1747.

About the Vegas Chamber

Founded in 1911, the Vegas Chamber is the largest business organization in Nevada, connecting and advocating for thousands of member companies. Learn more at vegaschamber.com.

