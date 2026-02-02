TinySuperheroes® Partners with Gratitude.com to Champion Resilience and Improve the Pediatric Care Experience

We are incredibly grateful to partner with Gratitude.com and to have their support behind our February Resilience Mission” — Erika Sinner

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TinySuperheroes , the national nonprofit dedicated to empowering children battling illness or disability through superherocapes and missions, announced a partnership today with Gratitude.com , a company committed to helping organizations and individuals give back with purpose and heart.As part of the partnership, Gratitude.com is proudly sponsoring TinySuperheroes’ February Resilience Mission, supporting children andfamilies as they navigate medical journeys that often require repeated procedures, extended care, and emotional resilience alongside physical treatment.The February Resilience Mission is designed not only to encourage children emotionally, but to support key elements of the pediatric care experience. Through identity-based play and age-appropriate activities rooted in social emotional learning, the mission helps children build confidence, emotional regulation, and a sense of agency during medical care.Hospitals and families partnering with TinySuperheroes have reported improvements in child engagement, reduced anxiety around medicalinteractions, and more productive communication between children, caregivers, and care teams. These outcomes support broader clinical goals tied to patient experience, cooperation with care, and family satisfaction.Gratitude.com chose to support the February Resilience Mission because of its strong alignment with the company’s belief in celebrating perseverance, recognizing quiet strength, and showing up for others during life’s most challenging moments. Through this sponsorship, Gratitude is helping ensure that children nationwide receive mission experiences that transform fear and uncertainty into moments of empowerment.“We are incredibly grateful to partner with Gratitude.com and to have their support behind our February Resilience Mission,” said Erika Sinner, Chief Empathy Officer of TinySuperheroes. “Resilience directly affects how children engage with care. When kids feel confident and emotionally supported, we see better communication, reduced anxiety, and stronger participation in their treatment. Partnerships like this allow us to support both the child and theclinical experience.”TinySuperheroes’ monthly missions are mailed directly to children and families across the country and are also integrated into hospital settings through partnerships with pediatric care teams. Each mission reinforces the idea that children are more than their diagnoses. They are active participants in their own care and the heroes of their own stories.“At Gratitude.com, we believe gratitude is one of the most powerful human motivators, fueling purposeful giving that creates real, measurable impact,” said @Michael S Hilf and @Chad Sokoloff, founders of Gratitude.com. “Partnering with TinySuperheroes and supporting the February Resilience Mission allows us to contribute to something that truly matters. We are honored to help support children and families during some of their most challenging moments.”Together, TinySuperheroes and Gratitude.com are advancing a shared commitment to resilience, confidence, and improved experiences for children navigating medical care.About TinySuperheroesTinySuperheroes empowers children living with illness or disability by providing superhero capes, Starter Kits, and monthly mission programs that build confidence, emotional regulation, and resilience during medical care. Through hospital activations and family centered programming, TinySuperheroes supports improved patient engagement, reduces anxiety around medical experiences, and helps children and families navigate care with greater confidence. By transforming medical milestones into moments of strength and agency, TinySuperheroes enhances both emotional wellbeing and the pediatric care experience. Learn more at tinysuperheroes.com.About Gratitude.comGratitude.com is a company dedicated to making generosity simple, meaningful, and impactful. Through its platform, connections, and partnerships, Gratitude.com helps organizations and individuals support causes they care about and create positive change in communities nationwide.

