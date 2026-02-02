Forever Voice Expands to Professional Personas, Enabling Public Interaction with Real-World Expertise

Forever Voice

The groundbreaking app allows entrepreneurs, creators, and professionals to share their voice, wisdom, and lived experience with fans, clients, and the public.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forever Voice, the interactive autobiography app created by the Leaves Legacy Project, today announced a major expansion: Professional Personas. This new capability allows users to create expert personas based on their real-life experience and make them available—privately or publicly—for followers, clients, students, and fans to interact with through natural conversation.

Unlike generic AI assistants or fictional avatars, a Forever Voice professional persona is an embodiment of the actual person—built from their own stories, insights, values, voice, and communication style. These personas reflect authentic knowledge and lived wisdom accumulated over years or decades, not content fabricated or improvised by artificial intelligence.

“Forever Voice was designed to preserve human wisdom, not replace it,” said Michael O’Donnell, Founder of the Leaves Legacy Project. “With Professional Personas, we’re extending that mission beyond families and into the professional world—allowing real experts to share what they know, how they think, and how they communicate, at scale, in their own voice.”

Professional Personas allow individuals to create a conversational presence that others can engage with anytime. Users can choose to grant access to a select group—such as clients, students, or members—or make the persona publicly available to anyone. Examples of how Professional Personas can be used include:

Entrepreneurs & Business Leaders

A successful founder can create a persona that captures decades of startup experience, leadership lessons, and strategic insight—allowing aspiring entrepreneurs to ask questions and receive guidance grounded in real-world success and failure.

Musicians, Actors & Creators

Artists can invite fans to interact with a persona that reflects their creative journey, influences, and personal reflections—deepening fan engagement in a way that feels personal, meaningful, and authentic.

Wealth Advisors & Financial Professionals

Advisors can offer trusted, values-based financial guidance drawn from their actual philosophy and experience, creating a consistent reference point for clients seeking clarity and confidence.

Life Coaches, Educators & Mentors

Coaches and teachers can provide ongoing encouragement, perspective, and instruction—extending their reach beyond one-on-one sessions while maintaining their unique voice and approach.

Forever Voice began as a way to create a living, interactive autobiography—a place where life stories, lessons, and reflections could be preserved and shared. With Professional Personas, the platform now serves a dual purpose: A personal legacy, capturing who someone is and what they’ve learned, and a professional reference, offering insight and guidance for those entering a field or seeking answers from experienced practitioners.

Each persona evolves as the user adds new stories, reflections, and knowledge, ensuring the experience remains current while staying true to the person behind it.

Forever Voice is authentic by design. It emphasizes transparency and integrity. Every professional persona is clearly identified as representing a real individual, and conversations are grounded exclusively in the content the person has provided. The technology does not invent opinions, credentials, or experiences.

“This is not AI pretending to be someone,” O’Donnell added. “It’s technology amplifying a real human voice—so their knowledge, style, and wisdom can continue to help others.”

The Professional Personas feature is now live within the Forever Voice app and web platform. Users can begin creating and sharing professional personas immediately, with flexible privacy and access controls.

To learn more or create a professional persona, visit: https://forevervoice.leaves.us/app/home.

About Forever Voice

Forever Voice is an interactive autobiography platform that allows individuals to preserve and share their life stories, voice, and wisdom through natural conversation. Built by the Leaves Legacy Project, Forever Voice is part of a broader ecosystem designed to help families, professionals, and communities capture meaningful human experience—securely and authentically—for generations to come.

Forever Voice Tutorial

Legal Disclaimer:

