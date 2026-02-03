Industry Leaders Simon Berman and Phil Dewsbury Lead Strategic Dialogue at CSSA Executive Ski Workshop

Simon Berman, Montreal Mini-Storage co-Founder and CEO Storage industry leaders, Phil Dewsbury and Simon Berman speak at CSSA event

Canadian industry leaders convene in Mont-Tremblant to discuss the evolving self-storage landscape in Canada.

Bringing industry leaders together to discuss issues is critical. These conversations allow us to continue delivering safe, accessible, and user-friendly storage solutions across Canada.” — Simon Berman

MONT-TREMBLANT, CANADA, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simon Berman, co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Montreal Mini-Storage , together with Phil Dewsbury, Senior Vice President, Canadian Division, of StorageMart, were featured speakers at the Canadian Self Storage Association (CSSA) 5th Annual Executive Ski Workshop, held January 27–29, 2026 in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.Recognized as one of Canada’s premier gatherings for self-storage owners, operators, and service providers, the CSSA Executive Ski Workshop brought together industry leaders for high-level education, peer networking, and strategic dialogue, set against the backdrop of one of North America’s most iconic winter destinations.“CSSA events are an opportunity to bring leadership together and move the industry forward. We were honored to provide a platform for Simon Berman of Montreal Mini-Storage and Phil Dewsbury of StorageMart to lead this year’s conversation,” said Sue Margeson, event organizer.Drawing on decades of combined experience across both local and international markets, Berman and Dewsbury delivered a dynamic presentation focused on best practices in the operation and growth of self-storage facilities in Canada. Their session, held on Thursday, January 29, 2026, addressed the evolving realities facing operators, including operational excellence, the impact of artificial intelligence, the state of the industry, and key regulatory and market challenges.Under Berman’s leadership, Montreal Mini-Storage has evolved from the revitalization of a single industrial facility in 2004 into a leading self-storage and commercial real-estate platform, now encompassing over one million net rentable square feet (NRSF) across 24 locations. The company is widely recognized for its focus on innovation, operational rigor, and its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and growing businesses.“Montreal Mini-Storage was proud to serve as a gold-level sponsor of the 2026 CSSA Conference,” said Simon Berman. “Bringing industry leaders together to openly discuss issues such as construction standards, municipal taxation, and operational challenges is critical. These conversations allow us to share experiences, learn from one another, and continue delivering safe, accessible, and user-friendly storage solutions across Canada. The conference also provided an invaluable opportunity to exchange insights with suppliers and independent operators who own and manage the majority of storage facilities in Quebec and across the country.”ABOUT THE CANADIAN SELF-STORAGE ASSOCIATION (CSSA):The Canadian Self Storage Association represents self-storage owners, operators, and service partners nationwide. The Association provides leadership through education, advocacy, and networking, strengthening the self-storage industry across Canada.ABOUT MONTREAL MINI-STORAGE:Since 2004, Montreal Mini-Storage has taken pride in providing space for your stuff.With nearly 11000 self-storage units at 24 conveniently located facilities in Quebec, MMS is the province's largest self-storage brand trusted by over 50000 satisfied customers.Montreal Mini-Storage remains true to its mission to offer storage and logistical solutions to support the people in the communities it serves and their respective life transitions.ABOUT SIMON BERMAN:Simon Berman is the co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Montreal Mini-Storage, a leading Canadian self-storage brand. Since founding the company, he has guided its growth with a strong focus on operational excellence, customer experience, and long-term value creation.ABOUT PHIL DEWSBURY:Phil Dewsbury is the Senior Vice President, Canadian Division, of StorageMart, a global self-storage company. He oversees StorageMart’s Canadian operations, with a focus on operational excellence, growth strategy, and customer experience. He brings over 25 years of industry experience and is a frequent contributor to industry discussions on best practices and market trends.

