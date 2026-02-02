Prominent Tampa Bay law firm makes move to grow in St. Petersburg

Larry Silvestri Joins Mechanik Nuccio Hearne & Silvestri, P.A. as a shareholder

Mechanik Nuccio Hearne & Wester is now Mechanik Nuccio Hearne & Silvestri, adding prominent St. Petersburg real estate attorney Larry Silvestri as Shareholder

They've built a powerhouse organization known statewide for their real estate and environmental work, and we're confident that our firm will have great success in St. Petersburg and Pinellas County.” — Larry Silvestri

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The prominent Tampa Bay area law practice previously known as Mechanik Nuccio Hearne & Wester, P.A. is now Mechanik Nuccio Hearne & Silvestri, P.A., the firm announced today.The change reflects the addition of well-known St. Petersburg attorney Larry Silvestri as a Shareholder, as former Shareholder J. Meredith Wester has moved into an Of Counsel role with the firm.Silvestri is one of the top transactional real estate attorneys in St. Petersburg, working with property owners, developers, real estate companies, and local tenants on everything from title work to commercial property leases to counsel on complicated deals. His 10-year-old firm, Silvestri Law, merged on December 31 with Mechanik Nuccio Hearne & Silvestri, part of the firm’s plan to grow its clientele in St. Petersburg and Pinellas County.“Larry Silvestri is an excellent fit with our firm’s culture, work ethic and focus on clients,” said David Mechanik, a Shareholder with Mechanik Nuccio Hearne & Silvestri. “We already help a number of clients in Pinellas County, and having Larry on our team will help us dramatically expand our presence there in the coming years.”Silvestri has worked with such clients as the owner of The Factory St. Pete, in connection with its lease to St. Pete Athletic Paddle and Social Club; the owner of The Peninsula Bed & Cocktails in connection with its lease to Mademoiselle Paris French Restaurant; the Pinellas County area franchisee for Caribou Coffee in connection with five leases; a land developer in connection with the acquisition of unentitled parcels of land and sale of the land to homebuilders after entitlements were obtained, and the owners of several RV parks as closing attorney and title agent.He is involved in a wide range of real estate industry organizations both locally and nationally, including The Florida Gulfcoast Commercial Association of Realtors, Florida CCIM Chapter West Coast District, CREW Tampa Bay, Urban Land Institute Tampa Bay, The Real Estate Investment Council of Tampa Bay, International Council of Shopping Centers, St. Petersburg Bar Association, The St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce, and the St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership.“I’m very excited to join this firm – a group of lawyers that I have admired for a long time,” Silvestri said. “They have built a powerhouse organization known statewide for their real estate and environmental work, and we are confident that our firm will have great success in St. Petersburg and Pinellas County.”Mechanik Nuccio Hearne & Silvestri now has expanded to open a St. Petersburg office, and its leaders see Pinellas County as a prime opportunity for growth.“With Pinellas County mostly built out, redevelopment is a high priority for many property owners and developers, which is a good fit with our skill set,” said Vince Nuccio, a Shareholder with Mechanik Nuccio Hearne & Silvestri. “We are experts in handling complex issues, sometimes involving challenging environmental situations, and this work requires highly experienced legal counsel.”About Mechanik Nuccio Hearne & Silvestri, P.A.:The lawyers of Tampa Bay-based Mechanik Nuccio Hearne & Silvestri, P.A. provide a wide range of effective legal services relating to real estate, litigation (including expert witness engagements), environmental, governmental relations, corporate matters, and residential communities. We bring a unique perspective to our legal practice, with lawyers who have substantial experience representing both private and governmental clients in commercial transactions and litigated disputes, land use matters and matters pertaining to regulated industries. For more information, visit floridalandlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.