Attorney General Brenna Bird Announces Competitive Grants for Fighting Opioid Crisis

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird is launching a new funding opportunity to help communities across the state respond to the opioid crisis. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has secured over $365 million for Iowa through settlements with opioid manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies, and other related parties to help combat opioid misuse and addiction. The settlement money will help Iowa communities and families face this devastating crisis and reduce the harm it causes. Of the $365 million, the State’s share is approximately $186 million. $179 million is allocated to Iowa counties.

Legislation passed in 2025 directed 25% of Iowa’s opioid settlement money to the Attorney General’s office to fund programs, services, and initiatives that tackle the opioid crisis in Iowa. The Attorney General’s office currently expects approximately $20 million to be available by June 30, 2030, for distribution from its share of the settlement money.

The Attorney General’s office will begin accepting funding applications in late February, with a link to the application site provided at that time. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and projects of all size and scope are encouraged to apply. Projects funded by the Attorney General’s office must comply with the requirements of the National Opioids Settlement and the Iowa Opioid Allocation Memorandum of Understanding. For organizations that want a head start, please see the expected (but not final) application requirements and materials here.

“The opioid epidemic is one of the greatest problems plaguing our society today,” said Attorney General Bird. “Between 2020 to 2024, over a thousand Iowans died from an opioid overdose and countless families have been impacted by addiction. As attorney general, I’m thankful to have secured settlements from opioid manufactures, pharmacies, distributors that profited off of illegal marketing, dispensing, and distribution of opioids. Now, we’ll use this money to prevent and treat opioid addiction in our Iowa communities.”

If you would like to receive a notification when the application site is ready to receive opioid funding applications, please send your email address to opioid.funding@ag.iowa.gov

