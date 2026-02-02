Pat Wilkins Achieves Personal Career Milestone with $15.15M New-Construction Royal Harbour Sale in Naples

Pat Wilkins Marks $15.5M Career Sale with NEW Construction on the waterfront in Naples, Florida

Luxury clients expect thoughtful counsel.” — Pat Wilkins

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury real estate advisor Pat Wilkins has successfully closed the sale of 1640 Dolphin Court, Naples, FL 34102 for $15,150,000 , marking the highest sale on the bay in Royal Harbour in over 4 years. It is a significant personal milestone for the advisor who serves both the Marco Island and Naples luxury markets.The newly constructed waterfront estate spans 6,596 square feet under air (9,009 total square feet) and features five bedrooms plus den, five full, and two half baths. Built by C&E Builders with interiors by Ruta Menaghlazi of Theory Design, the residence was designed to reflect exceptional craftsmanship, architectural clarity, and refined coastal elegance.Positioned on 157 feet of water-direct, bridge-free waterfront, the home captures expansive bay views and coveted western exposure sunsets. Interior highlights include a light-filled great room with floor-to-ceiling impact glass, a chef’s kitchen with quartzite countertops and a concealed butler’s pantry, a private elevator, ensuite guest suites with private balconies, and a first-floor club room ideal for entertaining. Outdoor living is equally impressive, featuring a resort-style pool, spa, sun shelf and outdoor kitchen—offering seamless indoor-outdoor flow just minutes from the elevated shopping, dining, and beaches of Fifth Avenue South.While high-value transactions are a regular occurrence in the Naples market, this sale represents a meaningful personal benchmark for Wilkins. With more than 40 years of experience in the Marco Island and Naples luxury markets , he is widely respected for guiding discerning clients through complex, high-value transactions with discretion, strategic insight, and deep market fluency.“Luxury clients expect thoughtful counsel, not theatrics,” said Wilkins. “They want clarity, experience, and someone who understands not just the property, but the lifestyle, positioning, and long-term strategy behind every decision.”Transactions of this scale reflect the depth of professional expertise surrounding Wilkins, including the trusted support of Assistant, Erika Burke, and escrow agent, Jennifer Carr of Fred Mundie Jr., P.A. “After decades in this business, it’s the relationships—clients, colleagues, and trusted partners—that make transactions of this caliber successful,” Wilkins added.That reputation is often expressed simply. “A client recently opened a call by saying, ‘Hello, sir—your reputation precedes you,’” Wilkins shared. “When that reputation is earned through years of consistency, integrity, and results, it is the greatest compliment a Realtor can receive.” Wilkins is known for long-standing client relationships and strategic representation across Southwest Florida’s most desirable coastal markets.

