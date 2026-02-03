Ladies Love to Experience Life Differently participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn The sweetest birthday bucket list trip experience and celebrate world's best art, culture, fashion, nature, and sports www.100BirthdayTrips.com Made Just for You! Love to Celebrate your Birthday and experience The sweetest Bucket List Experiences in Art + Culture + Fashion + Nature + Sports Participate in Recruiting for Good www.2027LadiesParty.com Made Just for You! Love to Celebrate your Birthday with your BFF, group of Friends or gift a birthday trip and experience The sweetest Bucket List Experiences in Art + Culture + Fashion + Nature + Sports Participate in Recruiting for Good www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Ju Love to celebrate your birthday and experience the sweetest Paris week with Art Basel and salon Du Chocolat and stay at the sweetest hotel participate in Recruiting for Good to earn your bucket list experience www.SweetParisWeek.com Made Just for You! Love to celebrate your birthday and experience the sweetest bucket list parties celebrating wine harvest in France, Italy, Napa, Portugal, Spain and stay at the sweetest hotels participate in Recruiting for Good to earn your bucket list experience www.Lov

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes and rewards referrals with the sweetest bucket list experience B-Day trips

Love to party for good, share and gift the sweetest bday bucket list experience in Art +Culture +Fashion +Nature +Sports Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the trip you love to share & gift!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love.Recruiting for Good launches meaningful travel reward 100 Birthday Trips to experience the sweetest bucket list . The Reward is reserved for ladies who have made a difference in the community for ten years.Ladies who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn the sweetest luxury bucket list birthday trips (including unique signature Paris trips) to share and gift.Rewarded Birthday trips, combine travel to beautiful cities; to experience the world's best art, culture, fashion, sports, and wine festivities. Birthday trips include luxury travel gift cards to stay at the sweetest hotels, and VIP tix (for culture, and sports events).According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love immersive experiences. Travel to learn something new. The sweetest bucket list birthday trips are made just for you. Birthday trips deliver a chic, fulfilling, and sophisticated experience that transforms lives for good!"Ladies that earn a birthday trip can share the experience with one BFF, or a group of friends, or gift it to a sweet kid.How Do Ladies Earn One of 100 Birthday Trips to Share and Gift in 2027?The 100 Birthday Trips 'reward' is reserved for ladies who have made a difference in the community for ten years.Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program by no later than July 1st, 2026; to earn travel in 2027.1. Introduce an HR Manager or Executive responsible for hiring to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee.3. Recruiting for Good rewards referral with a bucket list birthday trip to share or gift (from this list www.TheSweetestBucketList.com ).AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Love to party for Good. Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn The Sweetest Rewards; www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Is Made Just for You!We’re using recruiting for good collaboratively to fund and reward referrals with the sweetest 100 Birthday Bucket list Trips to experience the world's best art, culture, fashion, nature, sports, and wine festivities in the most beautiful cities (destinations).Stay at the sweetest hotels; just participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn the birthday trip you deserve, and love to share & gift! www.TheSweetestBucketList.com Made Just for You! (To earn one of 100 birthdays in 2027, Ladies need to participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program by July 1st, 2026).Love to Celebrate Your Birthday and Experience Sweet Paris Week; a unique travel experience that combines two sweet and rewarding experiences Art Basel Paris and Salon du Chocolate. Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn Sweet Paris Week; and stay at the sweetest hotels to learn more visit www.SweetParisWeek.com Art + Chocolate + Fashion!Ladies love to celebrate a birthday and experience The French Open, US Open, Wimbledon and stay at the sweetest hotel and enjoy VIP TIX? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the birthday bucket list experience you deserve, and love to share and gift! www.TennisLadiesParty.com Made Just for You!Love to celebrate your birthday and experience the sweetest wine harvest parties in France, Italy, Napa, Portugal, Spain and stay atThe sweetest hotels participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the birthday bucket list experience you deserve and love to share and gift www.LovetoDrinkforGood.com And Learn Something New!Ladies love to celebrate a birthday and experience The Paris Wine Party of The Year La Fête des Vendanges, and stay at the sweetest hotel? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the birthday bucket list experience you deserve, and love to share and gift! www.WineParisParty.com Made Just for You!Ladies love to celebrate a birthday and share any of the sweetest bucket list experiences with a group of 4 to 6 girlfriends. Here is the solution made for you www.SweetLadiesFund.com Experiences Together!

