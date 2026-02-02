Office of the Governor — News Release — Governor Green Appoints Stephanie R.S. Char As Circuit Court Judge For Kauaʻi

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN APPOINTS STEPHANIE R.S. CHAR AS CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE FOR KAUAʻI



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 2, 2026

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today announced the appointment of Stephanie R.S. Char as circuit court judge of the Circuit Court of the Fifth Circuit (Kauaʻi). Char fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kathleen N. A. Watanabe, who retired in August 2025, subject to confirmation by the Hawaiʻi State Senate.

“Kauaʻi deserves a judge who knows the island, understands the law and brings balance, fairness and integrity to every case,” said Governor Green. “Judge Char has dedicated her career to public service and to the people of Kauaʻi. Her experience on the bench and in the courtroom makes her exceptionally well prepared to serve the Fifth Circuit.”

Char currently serves as a district family court judge for the Fifth Circuit, where she presides over a wide range of civil, criminal and family court matters. She was appointed to the District/Family Court bench in 2020 and confirmed by the Senate. Most recently, she was temporarily assigned to cover the circuit court caseload of the Honorable Kathleen N.A. Watanabe following Judge Watanabe’s retirement, while continuing her responsibilities as a District/Family Court Judge.

A graduate of Kapaʻa High School, Char earned her bachelor’s degrees in communication and philosophy from the University of Denver and later completed a master’s degree in philosophy at the same institution. She received her juris doctor from the University of San Diego School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi Bar in 2003. Prior to her judicial service, Char served as a deputy public defender on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi and later as supervising deputy public defender for the Kauaʻi office.

“I am humbly honored by this appointment and grateful for the trust placed in me,” Char said. “I take this responsibility seriously and am committed to administering justice fairly, thoughtfully and with respect for the rule of law and the people of Kauaʻi who rely on our courts. I will work every day to ensure the judiciary remains a place of fairness, consistency and public confidence.”

Char now awaits Senate confirmation. If confirmed, she will play a vital role in shaping Hawaiʻi’s judicial landscape for years to come.

A photo of judicial nominee Char can be found here.

