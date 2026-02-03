Archive Intel Appoints John Molesphini and Vince Bakshani to Accelerate Enterprise Expansion

Veteran fintech sales leaders join to expand enterprise adoption among financial institutions

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archive Intel , an AI-powered communications compliance platform for financial institutions, today announced the appointment of John Molesphini as head of sales and Vince Bakshani as head of enterprise sales, as it expands adoption among large institutions navigating increasingly complex client communications requirements.Molesphini and Bakshani bring decades of experience across financial services and fintech, including senior leadership roles at Nasdaq-owned eVestment, where both executives worked alongside Archive Intel founder and CEO Larry Shumbres to help scale the platform and serve institutional clients. Their appointments support Archive Intel’s continued investment in enterprise sales following its Series A round.“John and Vince are exactly the kind of leaders we need at this stage of our growth,” said Shumbres. “They’ve built high-performing teams, understand the rigor required to manage sensitive financial client communications, and know how to scale a proven platform across complex institutions. We’re excited to welcome them to Archive Intel.”Molesphini will lead Archive Intel’s sales strategy and execution across all channels. He brings more than 20 years of experience spanning sales leadership, client success and go-to-market strategy, most recently as co-founder and adviser at LCOE.ai and as interim chief revenue officer at Asora. He previously spent 17 years at eVestment, including senior leadership roles such as global head of institutional engagement at Nasdaq Indexes, global head of insights and senior vice president at eVestment.“Much of my career has been spent supporting the same types of institutions Archive Intel serves, and I understand how critical secure, compliant and efficient communications are,” Molesphini said. “Archive Intel is addressing a growing challenge for regulated firms, and I’m excited to help expand its impact in the industry.”Bakshani will lead Archive Intel’s enterprise sales efforts, focused on expanding adoption among large financial institutions and scaling enterprise sales operations. He brings more than 20 years of experience in sales leadership, product strategy and go-to-market execution. He previously served as senior vice president of sales and product innovation at eVestment and held senior leadership roles at Proposal Software (PMAPS), including managing director and global head of sales.“Larry and the team have built something truly differentiated in a market that’s only getting more complex,” said Bakshani. “I’m excited to focus on scaling our enterprise sales efforts and helping more large institutions modernize how they manage and govern communications.”The company plans to continue expanding its team and investing in product development and enterprise go-to-market capabilities to meet growing demand from financial institutions.For more information, visit archiveintel.com.# # #About Archive IntelArchive Intel is an AI-powered communications compliance platform built for the financial services industry. The company helps financial institutions monitor, archive, and review communications and marketing content with speed and precision. Its AI automates up to 95% of manual review tasks and reduces false positives by 99%, improving oversight while cutting operational costs. Archive Intel supports text archiving from personal devices with business contact whitelisting, social media, email, and AI marketing review in one secure, audit-ready platform.MEDIA CONTACT:archiveintel@streetcredpr.comTommy Warburton347-400-3483Tommy@streetcredpr.comLindsay McCoy906-322-4982Lindsay@streetcredpr.com

