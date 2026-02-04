Military Makeover with Montel® to Begin Season 45 Renovation on the Dawson Family Home in Palm Springs, FL

Military Makeover with Montel Logo

Full makeover occurring between February 22nd and March 2nd. Reveal films on March 3rd.

Military Makeover with Montel is more than just a home renovation show—it’s a mission to honor the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of our nation’s heroes and their families.” — Montel Williams, Host of Military Makeover with Montel®

PALM SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Military Makeover with Montel® , along with Official Non-Profit Partner, Purple Heart Homes , announces its 45th season, featuring the touching story of the Dawson family of Palm Springs, FL.With his youth spent between Georgia and Florida, one of Matthew Dawson’s inspirations growing up was his Uncle Chuckie, a Vietnam War Army Infantry veteran. After watching the film “Stop-Loss,” Matthew felt motivated to enlist, hopeful that his decision to serve might allow another soldier the chance to return home.During his time in the Army, Matthew rose to the rank of Sergeant, with deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, before being medically boarded and honorably discharged. His time spent overseas changed him irrevocably, as Matthew faced a shrinking unit due to the toll of combat and survived a grenade blast. For his service, Matthew has received numerous awards, including the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Iraq Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, Purple Heart, and multiple ribbons recognizing his dedication.Now a foreman at a custom welding and fabrication shop, Matthew continues to push forward while managing ongoing injuries that include PTSD, back and hip pain, hearing loss, and nerve damage caused by the shrapnel still present in his body. Always at his side for support is his partner of 12 years, Christina. Childhood friends who reconnected as young adults, Matthew and Christina are navigating post-military life while they raise two children.“Military Makeover with Montel is more than just a home renovation show—it’s a mission to honor the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of our nation’s heroes and their families. The Dawson family’s story is one of extraordinary bravery and perseverance, and it’s our privilege to give back to them in a meaningful way. Together, with the support of our incredible partners and community, we’re creating a home that reflects their strength and provides a foundation for their future,” said Montel Williams, host of Military Makeover with MontelThrough Military Makeover with Montel, its trusted partners, and the local community, the Dawsons will receive a renewed home that reflects the family’s journey and eases their daily challenges.“The Dawson family’s story is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices our veterans and their loved ones carry long after the uniform comes off,” said Scott Moss, EVP of Programming and President of Integrated Partnerships at BrandStar. “Military Makeover is about more than transforming a home — it’s about surrounding families like the Dawsons with support, gratitude, and hope, and honoring the service that has shaped every part of their lives.”To Volunteer, Click Here Military Makeover with Montel, A BrandStar Original, is America’s leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes, as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetimeand on the American Forces Network, which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense, and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families. Learn more at www.militarymakeover.tv Purple Heart Homes: Co-founded by two combat-wounded Veterans, Purple Heart Homes has been bringing communities together to provide safe, barrier-free housing solutions for qualified Veterans since its founding in 2008. A nonprofit organization based in Statesville, N.C., PHH supports service-connected disabled and senior Veterans from all eras across all 50 states and Puerto Rico through a growing network of local chapters. Programs include critical home repairs and renovations to help Veterans live independently in their homes, home ownership programs, and transitional housing through partnerships with other nonprofit organizations. Learn more at purplehearthomes.org.

