Houston-Based Ruggles Black Restaurant Expands With New Location in San José, Costa Rica

The long-established restaurant brand introduces a health-focused, chef-driven concept integrating food, art, and music in Costa Rica.

The San José location reflects how the restaurant’s operating model can be adapted to a different market while maintaining consistent preparation practices.” — Bruce Molzan

SAN JOSé, COSTA RICA, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruggles Group, the hospitality company behind the long-established Ruggles Black Restaurant in Houston, has expanded internationally with the opening of Ruggles Costa Rica in San José. The new restaurant operates as a distinct concept while drawing on the group’s four decades of experience in the Houston dining market. The new location represents the brand’s first international restaurant and introduces a chef-driven concept centered on keto, paleo, and organic cuisine, with an emphasis on local sourcing and in-house preparation.

The Costa Rica location opened four months ago in the Sabana district of San José, near Costa Rica’s National Stadium. The area is known for hosting large-scale sporting events, concerts, and cultural gatherings, positioning the restaurant within a high-traffic and centrally located part of the city. According to the company, the location was selected to support accessibility for both residents and visitors attending events in the surrounding area.

Ruggles Costa Rica offers a menu designed to accommodate a range of dietary preferences, including keto and paleo options, alongside traditional dishes. Ingredients are sourced from local producers and markets when available, and menu items are prepared on site. The kitchen operation includes in-house preparation of meats, seafood, sauces, and other components, with an emphasis on freshness and daily production.

Culinary influences at the Costa Rica restaurant draw from multiple traditions, including Indian, French-American, Caribbean, Latin, and Asian cuisines. The approach reflects the brand’s long-standing practice of blending diverse culinary styles while adapting to regional ingredients and preferences. The restaurant also offers cocktails made with fresh juices and locally sourced fruits, prepared in-house.

In addition to its food service operations, Ruggles Costa Rica incorporates visual art and music into its dining environment. The restaurant’s interior features artwork by Mexican artist Karla De Lara, whose work has been exhibited internationally. The space includes large-scale murals and art installations produced in Mexico and installed in Costa Rica, along with extensive plant arrangements integrated throughout the interior.

The restaurant’s design includes more than 200 plants and large-format wall features extending up to 18 to 20 feet in height. These elements were developed as part of a broader interior concept intended to merge dining with artistic presentation. Live music programming is also incorporated into the restaurant’s operations, adding a performance component to the overall guest experience.

Ruggles Costa Rica operates as a separate restaurant concept under the Ruggles Group, which also operates Ruggles Black Restaurant in Houston, Texas, a dining establishment that has been part of the city’s food scene for more than 40 years. The Houston restaurant has been part of the city’s food scene through multiple market cycles and menu evolutions. The Costa Rica location applies similar operational principles, including menu flexibility, ingredient sourcing standards, and in-house preparation practices, while adapting to a different geographic and cultural setting.

The expansion reflects a broader trend within the restaurant industry toward international growth among established regional brands, particularly in markets that support culinary tourism and cross-cultural dining concepts. Costa Rica’s hospitality sector has seen continued development driven by tourism, international investment, and demand for varied dining options that accommodate dietary preferences such as low-carbohydrate and health-focused eating.

According to the company, the Costa Rica restaurant currently serves a primarily local customer base, including residents of San José and surrounding areas. The location also receives visitors attending events at the nearby National Stadium, as well as travelers visiting the capital city. The restaurant’s operations are structured to support both everyday dining and higher-volume periods associated with major events.

The company notes that the Costa Rica expansion allows the brand to work more closely with regional producers and suppliers, supporting local sourcing efforts while maintaining consistency with its established preparation standards. Ingredients are purchased through local markets when possible, and menu development takes into account seasonal availability.

Ruggles Costa Rica is positioned within San José’s growing dining and hospitality landscape, which has continued to evolve as the city attracts a mix of residents, expatriates, and international visitors. The restaurant’s combination of food service, art installations, and music programming places it within a category of dining venues that emphasize experiential elements alongside menu offerings.

The company has not announced additional international expansion plans but indicated that the Costa Rica location represents an opportunity to evaluate how its operational model functions outside the United States. The restaurant continues to operate independently while maintaining an association with the Houston-based Ruggles Black brand.

Learn more at www.rugglesblack.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.